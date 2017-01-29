Aristocats’ ‘swixie’ gigs jazz up every winter on Grand Strand

Part of the plot in the Oscar-nominated movie “La La Land” follows a pianist’s quest to open a nightclub dedicated to classic jazz.
Every winter, four men reunite to swing and salute jazz, taking turns as a duo, trio or quartet, across the Grand Strand. Through March, The Aristocats are a mainstay, entertaining 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays at The Old Bull & Bush Pub & Eatery, 4700 U.S. 17, near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and just south of Myrtle Beach city limits, with no cover charge.
The band comprises two vacationers from Rhode Island – Lloyd Kaplan, who first performed professionally with the U.S. Army Band in the mid-1950s, on clarinet and saxophone, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli, who has played with Bob Hope and Jack Lemmon, and for former President George H.W. Bush, on guitar and banjo. They are joined by Dr. Joe Moyer, an allergist and former Army brigade surgeon, on percussion, and Clair Fancher, who started on cornet at age 6 at home in his Oregon hometown, on standup bass.
The band also does side gigs, all for free, such as with Kaplan and Piccirilli, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 23 at Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, for which Kaplan quipped, “I don’t know if they’ll call us the Aristos or the Cats.”
As Fancher sat with family and friends among the mostly full tables Wednesday at The Old Bull & Bush, with plans to hop on stage for the second set, Piccirilli started the night by plucking the opening notes for “Avalon,” which Kaplan said Al Jolson co-wrote in the 1920s.
After the second number, “Thou Swell” – a Hart/Rodgers composition from “A Connecticut Yankee” in 1927 – Kaplan asked if any favorite songs were on audience members’ minds.
“An important factor,” Kaplan said, “is they have to be very old.”
He also took the lead in fielding questions for this story:
Q: How did this group of guys click to jazz up afternoons and evenings?
A: For the type of music we play, which I call “swixie” – combining swing and Dixieland – restaurants, libraries and senior residences are about the last venues. In the past, there were ballrooms, supper clubs and jazz clubs, but they are mostly few and far between.
Q: What songs are must-play standards at most, if not every, concert?
A: They include “Satin Doll,” “It Had to Be You,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Moonglow,” “As Time Goes By,” and “Five Foot Two.”
Q: Playing music from glory days gone by, decades ago, how is bringing back such sounds a special way to keep those notes in the air for ears to enjoy to generations to come?
A: There aren’t many groups that play this repertoire the way we do, so we usually satisfy older crowds, and at the same time, help preserve the repertoire and style of music from 1910-50, which I consider the golden age of song. We bring to seniors a feeling of nostalgia.
Q: How little or big an adjustment is playing in a restaurant vs. a library – in use of your instruments and your projection, for what might be different audiences, acoustics and settings?
A: It’s like night and day. A library audience is seated, totally attentive, and quiet, and the performance is usually in an adequate, comfortable space. A restaurant crowd involves a lot of chatter among patrons and wait staff. Attention is often on the food as well as the music, so the music is often background material for the purpose of enhancing the overall environment or dining experience. Also in a restaurant, acoustics vary; patrons seated near the band might find the music too loud, and those seated farther away might find it more difficult to hear the tunes. ... The library audience is likely to be a more serious one, whereas the restaurant audience is likely to be more entertainment-oriented, especially in a pub. Also, a major perk at playing at a place such as The Old Bull & Bush is that we get to eat some delicious food. Both types of audiences on the Grand Strand have been truly wonderful and very supportive.
Q: Outside of these winter gigs, how much does each of you practice or play, the rest of the year?
Kaplan: Back in Rhode Island, I am doing the same things as I do here on the Grand Strand, performing with The Aristocats, and teaching music courses for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. ... I try to spend an hour a day every day practicing, not only to retain playing ability, but to slow down the deterioration of the embouchure – the jaw muscles.
Piccirilli: At home, my guitar sits on a stand next to my favorite chair while I watch television, so I pick it up often and play.
Fancher: I stay active with four bands: Hideaway, with classic country songs; Swing Time, playing all genres; and The Island Jazz Quartet.
Q: Performing music you love, and never being too old to share such talent from a heartfelt hobby: To what is this musical joy compared to?
Kaplan: When a performance goes very well, and an audience reacts enthusiastically, it gives the performer a feeling of elation. Endorphins kick in to produce a definite “high” like no other feeling. Music has this magical, mystical, positive power to lift the human spirit like nothing else I know.
Piccirilli: Seeing a field of green grass, full of daisies and purple pansies swaying in the gentle breeze to the rhythm of my song.
Fancher: Music is emotional, whether playing or listening. It also transcends the importance of income, politics, race, religion, and even, language. Being able to contribute is my joy, and that’s incomparable.
If you go
WHO: The Aristocats jazz trio
WITH: Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – and sometimes a quartet for gigs in libraries and other places, or standing in for Moyer, with Clair Fancher on standup bass.
WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, tentatively through March
WHERE: The Old Bull & Bush Pub & Eatery, 4700 U.S. 17, on the west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. near the Northgate Plaza.
HOW MUCH: No cover charge.
INFORMATION: From host venue, at 843-267-9940.
OTHER GIGS: All free to see –
▪ 1-2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Horry County Memorial Library Little River branch, 107 S.C. 57 N., in back of Ralph Ellis County Building. 843-399-5541 or www.hcml.org.
▪ At Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway (843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org): “Early Jazz: An Overview” talk, with Kaplan, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and duo – with Kaplan and Piccirilli – in concert, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 23.
▪ Quartet, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Reservations requested at 843-545-3623, or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. (georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov).
