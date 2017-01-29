Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 30

Sondheim works will set CCU’s night to music
In “Putting It Together: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim,” Coastal Carolina University voice students taught by Jeffrey Jones will lift the evening in classic melodies. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 7:30 p.m. in CCU Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $7.
‘Eagle Huntress’ next in ‘Cinematique’ series
Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “The Eagle Huntress,” from 2016, about a 13-year-old girl who trains to become the first female in 12 generations of her Kazakh family to join a tradition that has been handed down from father to son for centuries. It’s rated G, and about 90 minutes long. Details at 910-632-2285 or www.thalianhall.org.
Details: 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.
Six places rolling with bowling balls
Anybody seeking some strikes and spares has six local sites for bowling:
▪ Brunswick County Bowling Center, 630 Village Road S.W., Shallotte, N.C. 910-754-2695 or www.brunswickbowling.com.
▪ Little River Bowl Entertainment Center, 300 Bowling Lane, Little River, off River Hills Drive, northwest of U.S. 17. 843-249-0055 or www.littleriverbowling.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Bowl, 101 Gray Drive, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, just west of River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Waterway. 843-236-1020 or myrtlebeachbowl.com.
▪ Planet Fun! 349 Whiteville Road, Shallotte, N.C. 910-755-2386 (2FUN) or planetfuncenter.com
<bullet>710 Burgers, Bocce, Beer & Bowling, 1105 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach. 843-663-2695 (BOWL) or www.710bowling.com.
▪ Surfside Bowl Entertainment Center, 510 U.S. 17 Business N., Surfside Beach. 843-238-2695 (BOWL) or www.surfsidebowlingcenter.com.
