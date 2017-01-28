Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 29

Harp concert, Broadway revue among outings
▪ Myrtle Beach Gun & Knife Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, on Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $8 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. Parking $3. 770-630-7296 or www.mkshows.com.
▪ “Taste of the MarshWalk,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at eight neighboring eateries on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jack’s, Captain Dave’s Dockside, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, and The Wicked Tuna. Free admission. Buy samples for $3-$5 each. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
▪ “The Wedding Showcase” bridal show, 1-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $12. 843-237-7469 or www.theweddingshowcase.com.
▪ French Film Festival – with “Belle et Sebastian: L’Aventure Continue,” 2 p.m. (also, other movies, Feb. 3-4) at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. $3 each. 843-545-3363 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with “Gone with the Wind,” from 1939, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ “Arts at the Church,” with Becky Nissen, harpist, and paintings exhibit by Sue Rutherford, 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers,” 3 p.m. Sundays and 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Legends of Broadway with Ron Raines and Donald Pippin” revue, 4 p.m. in Coastal Carolina University Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. $17. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
