Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 28

French Film Fest, mystery dinner among events
▪ Myrtle Beach Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, on Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $8 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. Parking $3. 770-630-7296 or www.mkshows.com.
▪ Opening of “Life in the American West” exhibit, going through April 16, ast Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, and open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ S.C. Square & Round Dance Convention, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. at Doubletree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront (formerly Springmaid Beach Resort), 3200 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $20. 803-420-6275 or www.scsquaredance.com.
▪ “Science Cinema,” with Disneynature’s “Chimpanzee,” 77 minutes long and rated G, at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.
▪ Hot Rod Promotions’ cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Elks Lodge 2797, 3816 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ “Taste of the MarshWalk,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at eight neighboring eateries on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. Free admission. Buy samples for $3-$5 each. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
▪ “Bonfire Saturday,” noon-5 p.m., with music by Jerry Jones till 4 p.m., at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ French Film Festival – with “En Equilivre (In Harmony)” 2 p.m. Saturday, and “Belle et Sebastian: L’Aventure Continue,” 2 p.m. Sunday (also, other movies, Feb. 3-4) at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. $3 each. 843-545-3363 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown: “A Man Called Ove” at 2:30 p.m., and “The Dressmaker” 7 p.m. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc,” 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
▪ “Souper Bowl” – benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County – 5:30 p.m. at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. $30 advance or $35 at door. 843-546-5685, Ext. 6, or www.habitatgeorgetown.com/events.html.
▪ Horry County Literacy Council’s “Murder Most Green” mystery dinner, 6 p.m. at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort Conference Center, 305 13th Ave. S., Myrtle Beach. $45 including buffet. 843-839-1695, or email literacyhc@gmail.com.
▪ South by Southeast Music Feast, benefiting local school music programs, 6 p.m., including Malcolm Holcombe concert at 7:30, at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St.. $20 advance or $25 at door. 843-251-6402 or southbysoutheast.org.
▪ “Ricky Mokel Comedy Show,” starring Grant Turner, from “One the Show,” 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and rickymokel.com
▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
▪ “Whiskey & Jazz,” benefiting Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum of Myrtle Beach, 7-10 p.m. in Pine Lakes section of Myrtle Beach, with jazz music by singer Ann Caldwell. $150. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ Atlantic Stage’s world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres.. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
