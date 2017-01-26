Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 27

Special events at two Myrtle Beach city sites
▪ “Magnificent Seven” movie, 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ At Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus: “Equals” movie, 3 p.m., for adults, for free (843-918-2380): and social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, for $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
Join ‘Strand Cinema’ weekends in Georgetown
The Strand Cinema group begins a new weekend of movies, all from the past two years: Friday, with “Genius” at 2:30 p.m. “Indignation” 7 p.m.; and Saturday, with “A Man Called Ove” 2:30 p.m., and “The Dressmaker,” 7 p.m. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7.
Improv troupe varies shows this weekend
Adults are invited to two shows this weekend by Carolina Improv Company, both at 7:30 p.m.: “Menage-A-Prov,” Friday; and “Random Acts of Improv,” Saturday. Details at 843-272-4242.
Details: At Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Each $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door.
Chippendales, murder mystery among HOB options
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has a busy weekend. Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ Chippendales, for adults only, 9 p.m. Friday. $42.50.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Troupes’ plays fill next few weekends
▪ Atlantic Stage’s world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers” – about three women’s relationships within a family – 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres., also with dialogues with actors, after first and second Sunday matinees for each play. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc” – about a woman and man who meet in December 1940 on a cross-country train and discover they are from neighboring Appalachian towns – 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
