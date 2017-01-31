Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 1

Documentaries change weekly at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Civil War and Reconstruction, Feb. 1; Early 20th Century, Parts I and II, Feb. 8 and 15, respectively; World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Manigo to lead concert at CCU hall
David Manigo, who was music/choral director of the Coastal Carolina University Gospel Choir – now known as the Coastal Inspirational Ambassadors – from 2003 to 2016, and part of a band that toured in the mid-1970s with such artists as the O’Jays, Spinners, Kool & the Gang, Peabo Bryson, and the late Natalie Cole and James Brown, will lead a concert as part of Coastal Carolina University’s Making Black History series. Details at 843-349-2863 or coastal.edu/multicultural.
Details: 6 p.m. at CCU’s Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Brown to spend rest of week at Comedy Cabana
Spanky Brown, known for easy, laid-back, rhythmic style of speaking, will play this weekend, with Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50.
Visit Old Bridge Museum this winter
Visit the Old Bridge Preservation Society’s museum, open through winter, 1-4 p.m Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Details at 910-363-6585 or oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Details: At Old Bridge Museum, 109 Shoreline Drive W., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free.
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: Noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, and 4-7 p.m. Mondays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
Cruise-ins roll every Wednesday in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio jams with jazz at club
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull & Bush Pub & Eatery, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
