Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 26

‘FPC Promenades’ opens for 31st season
The 31th annual “FPC Promenades” Concert Series opens Jan. 26 with Olga Kern, a pianist who has played in venues around the world and in this series a decade ago, right after she won the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at age 17. Details at 843-448-4496 or www.fpcconcerts.com.
Details: 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Season ticket packages $40 for one ticket in general seating in the transepts for all four dates (including Feb. 9 and 16, and March 9.) , and $70 general in remaining center and balcony sections; and $1,000 for six tickets per show, in reserved seats in first five rows, in front, center section. If available, individual tickets will be sold 15 minutes at the door before each concert, for $20.
Libraries host for special presentations
▪ Dana Ridenour, retired FBI agent speaking on her debut novel, “Behind the Mask,” 10 a.m. in Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Let’s Travel to China” presentation, 2 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. Free. 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
‘Beginnings’ band pays tribute to Chicago
Fans of such rock/pop classics as “Does Anybody Know What Time It Is?” “If You Leave Me Now” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry/Get Away” might like a night with the “Beginnings” Chicago tribute band (www.beginningstributeband.com). Details at 910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416; or www.bccowa.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College Odell Williamson Auditorium, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $29 adults, $27 seniors and students, and $10 ages 12 and younger.
Two troupes open plays for upcoming weekends
▪ Atlantic Stage’s world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers” – about three women’s relationships within a family – 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres., also with dialogues with actors, after first and second Sunday matinees for each play. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc” – about a woman and man who meet in December 1940 on a cross-country train and discover they are from neighboring Appalachian towns – 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 12, at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common, between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Mack, Yountz each headliners for laughs
Choose from these comedic slates at two clubs this weekend:
▪ Michael Mack and the “Faces of Rock,” 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
▪ Al Yountz, with Jay Moore and Edmond Cami opening, 8 p.m. Thursday, and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
See ‘Sqrambled Scuares’ game show
Drop in to see taping of the game show “Sqrambled Scuares” for a weekly half-hour episode to air about a week and half later, 7 and 10 p.m. Mondays-Fridays on HTC channel 4. Details at www.sqrambledscuares.biz (where new shows always are shown first), or email sqrambledscuares@gmail.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursdays in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, to the left of Candy Mike’s, near Alabama Theatre. Free.
