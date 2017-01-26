Groundhog Day marks winter midpoint, but area already springing with events

Meterologically speaking – as Ed Piotrowski, WPDE-TV 15’s chief meteorologist, says – Grand Strand winters are December through February. Calendarwise, Feb. 2 – Groundhog Day – marks the midpoint of winter. Either way, signs of spring have graced the Grand Strand in multiple ways of late, with daffodils blooming, birds singing every morning, and a feeling of renewal in this new year.
Never mind that the mercury is bound to dip again for more frosty nights in the next month, so why should residents and winter vacationers wait to spring ahead and get out for some activities, no matter what the weather outside?
Also, look for the movie “Groundhog Day,” from 1993 and starring Bill Murray, Gaffney native Andie MacDowell, and the late Harold Ramis – its director, who made a cameo as a neurologist – 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2 on AMC.
Hobcaw Barony abuzz with activities
Hobcaw Barony, spanning 16,000 acres on U.S. 17, between DeBourdieu Colony and Georgetown, already has a calendar bustling with activities:
▪ Introductory tours at 10 and 11 a.m. most Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. many Saturdays, and adding 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays from Feb. 15 through April 27, each for $20:
▪ “Hike Hobcaw Beach,” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday. $25.
▪ “Spiritual Places, A Cemetery Tour at Hobcaw Barony,” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 7. $30.
▪ “Plantation Sportsmen Series: Arcadia Plantation,” 6-9 p.m. Feb. 9 and 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 10. $150 total, including dinner and picnic, on respective days.
▪ “Bellefield Plantation Tour,” 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 14, March 14 and April 25. Each $20.
▪ “Behind the Scenes Tour,” 1:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 16 through April 27. Each $30.
▪ “Trail Ride with Your Horse,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 18 and March 4. Each $30, with registration and waiver forms due at least three days beforehand, respectively.
▪ “Voices in the Village at Friendfield Village,” 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18. $25.
▪ “Friendfield Village Tour,” 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 4 and April 18. Each $20.
▪ “Hike Hobcaw: The Hills of Alderly,” 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 17. $25.
Reservations required for all tours and programs: 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.
Hearts, racing at Myrtle Beach State Park
Two annual programs at Myrtle Beach State Park help with coasting through the rest of winter. Register at 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com:
▪ “Animal Swoon,” 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, in a fire-lit picnic shelter, exploring ways that local animals woo mate by such acts of bellowing, singing, giving gifts of food, and leaving scented notes For adults only, with singles and couples welcome. $15 per person. Space limited, and registration required by Feb. 10.
▪ Fifth annual parkwide “The Amazing Myrtle Beach State Park Challenge Race,” with 19 challenges covering 5 miles, on March 4, for 30 teams of two, each with at least one adult, and no one younger than 12. $75 per team. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. Feb. 11, or until all slots filled. Also, Ann Malys Wilson, a longtime interpretive ranger at the park, said the course and most of the challenges change every year, so repeat racers will have a fresh endeavor to endure.
Huntington Beach State Park hops with programs
Huntington Beach State Park has winter nature programs for the first time in a few years, with this schedule through February, and most free with park admission:
▪ “Secrets of the Salt Marsh,” 3-4 p.m. Fridays, at marsh boardwalk.
▪ “Hike with a Ranger,” 2.5 miles on Sandpiper Pond Nature Trail and beach, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, and noon-2 p.m. Feb. 8.
▪ Jetty Hike, 2.5 miles guided by naturalist from north beach entrance 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday.
▪ Atalaya tours of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington’s winter home, led by guide from the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon-1 p.m., for $2 extra.
▪ “Coastal Birding,” 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, along causeway.
▪ “Coastal Kayaking,” 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – with pre-registration for $40 per person required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. – meet at 9:45 a.m. at park gift shop, then drive to Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance.
The park, on U.S. 17, between Litchfield Beach and Murrells Inlet, and across from Brookgreen Gardens, is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 for ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger. Also, state park passes, to access all 47 sites across South Carolina, are $75 or $99. Details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Craft Fair helps stock Lowcountry Food Bank
The third annual Craft Fair benefiting the Lowcountry Food Bank (843-747-8146 or www.lowcountryfoodbank.org) – based in Charleston, and serving 10 coastal S.C. counties of South Carolina, also with a distribution center in Myrtle Beach – is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 12. Gather again in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, close to the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach Campus, and to Pampas Drive and The Market Common.
The craft fair founder and coordinator, Maxine Davis – a Vermonter since 1976 who vacations four months every winter at Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach, sees this as a gift to help needy people across the Grand Strand. She said as of mid-January, she had booked 55 vendors, with room for 20 more, with a special invitation extended to “veterans and those who have unusual crafting abilities that aren’t already represented.”
Davis, who took on creating glass art upon retirement from a career that included social work and practicing psychology, said this annual event started one December at her hotel. That “small” craft show, with eight vendors, generated 97 pounds of food. Vendors every year simply pay for their space with donations of nonperishable food, also the entry admission for shoppers.
Davis’ figures from the 2016 craft fair show that with 80 vendors and more than 520 shoppers, the cause amassed 1,855 pounds of food, and $557.10 in cash, the latter from voluntary monetary donations in lieu of food, as well as revenue from sales of baked goods, cakes, sandwiches, and coffee made and sold by other volunteers and their families who helped stage the event. For more details, reach Davis at 843-286-2580, or email mzdavis@gmavt.net.
Some other proof that spring’s coming
▪ At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park, and open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily: “The Oaks Plantation History and Nature Excursion,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through March 1, for extra fee of $8 adults and $4 children; and “Silent Cities – Cemetery Tour,” in Trekker vehicle, noon and 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays-Sundays through March 3, for $15 extra. Also, “Life in the American West” exhibit, opening Saturday in two galleries, and going through April 16, free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Chinese New Year “Free Family Day” celebration, for the Year of the Rooster, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ Broadway Grand Race Family Race Park, 1820 21st Ave N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Bypass, across from Broadway at the Beach. Engines are slated to start for 2017 on March 2. 843-839-4080 or broadwaygrandprix.com.
▪ Bulls Island excursion with Coastal Expeditions of Mount Pleasant, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12: Kayak there (no experience needed) from Garris Landing in Awendaw through part of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge, hike 3 miles through beach and forest, and ferry back to mainland. $85. 843-884-7684 or coastalexpeditions.com.
