Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 25

Gullah lecture in spotlight at Brookgreen
See a special lecture, “Connections with Gullah Geechee and Caribbean/West African Cultures,” with Gillian Richards-Greaves. Free with reservations; call 843-235-6049. More details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. – free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. Gardens open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, and “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On.” an exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, continues 12-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12.
Documentaries roll weekly at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Antebellum, on Jan. 25; Civil War and Reconstruction, Feb. 1; Early 20th Century, Parts I and II, Feb. 8 and 15, respectively; World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Fleet Feet Sports heads up fun run, walk
Join Fleet Feet Sports for bi-monthly pub runs – 3-mile fun run or 1-mile walk – open to the community, with all paces/ablilities welcome, and afterward with raffle prizes, and food specials and cash bar available. Details at 843-839-3338.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Liberty Tap Room 7651 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
Gilmore’s ‘Carolina Opry’ opens for 32nd year
The “The Carolina Opry” opens for its 32nd year, at 7 p.m., with several shows weekly. (“Time Warp,” resumes 7 p.m. Jan. 27, with two shows weekly; and “Thunder and Light” with All That! at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, with two shows monthly into April .) Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: At Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. Prices vary per show.
‘Time Share Comedy Show’ at club
“The “Time Share Comedy Show,” for adults, will benefit the Myrtle Beach Masters team’s Youth to Pro Extravaganza (myrtlebeachmasters.com). Reach host venue at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8:30 p.m. (doors open 7 p.m.) at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $25.
Free cruise-in on Wednesdays in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio back for weekly winter gigs
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
Comments