Film Fest to fill next two weekends tre-bien | Best Bets

FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 01.27-01.29, 02.03-02.04
Library cues up 13th annual French Film Festival
The Friends of Waccamaw Library and Institut Francais have cued up the 13th annual French Film Festival, with six award-winning screenings, all from 2014-16 and with English subtitles, at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard:
▪ “Le Nouveau (The New Kid)” at 7 p.m. Friday, “En Equilivre (In Harmony)” 2 p.m. Saturday, and “Belle et Sebastian: L’Aventure Continue,” 2 p.m. Sunday.
▪ “Samba,” 7 p.m. Feb. 3; and on Feb. 4: “Les Saisons (Seasons)” 2 p.m., and “Medicin de Campagne (Country Doctor)” 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 each at the door, or $8 for a pass covering all six films, in advance – and if still available – from Art Works, 14363 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17), Litchfield Beach.
Details at 843-545-3363 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov/programs/Documents/FrenchFilms2017.pdf.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 01.27-01.29, 02.02
Shows span Atlantic Stage, Gilmore Theater, literacy council
▪ Atlantic Stage’s world premiere of “A Thing with Feathers,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19 at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, also with dialogues with actors, after first and second Sunday matinees for each play. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members). 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ At Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – and home of “The Carolina Opry,” in 32nd year – new year of shows, with “Time Warp,” 7 p.m. Friday, with two performances weekly; and “Thunder and Light” with All That! at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, with two shows monthly into April. Each show at various prices. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ Horry County Literacy Council’s 11th annual mystery dinner, “Murder Most Green,” 6 p.m. Saturday – with cast including Allyson Floyd and Tim McGinnis from WPDE-TV 15, and Joel Allen – at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort Conference Center, 305 13th Ave. S., Myrtle Beach. $45 ($30 of which is tax deductible) including buffet. 843-839-1695, or email literacyhc@gmail.com.
▪ South by Southeast Music Feast, benefiting local school music programs, 6 p.m. Saturday, including Malcolm Holcombe concert at 7:30, at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St.. $20 advance or $25 at door. 843-251-6402 or southbysoutheast.org.
▪ “Ricky Mokel Comedy Show,” starring Grant Turner, from “One the Show,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111 or www.alabama-theatre.com, and rickymokel.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 01.27-01.29
Fests include square dancing, ‘Souper Bowl,’ ‘Whiskey & Jazz’
▪ 42nd annual S.C. Square & Round Dance Convention, by S.C. Square & Round Dance Federation, 2-11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, at Doubletree Resort by Hilton Myrtle Beach Oceanfront (formerly Springmaid Beach Resort), 3200 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $30 both days, or $15 Friday, $20 Saturday. 803-420-6275 or www.scsquaredance.com.
▪ Fourth annual “Taste of the MarshWalk” – with music by such artists as N’Tranze, Miracle Max & The Pet Monsters, and Time Traveler – 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at these eight eateries on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet: Bovine’s, Wahoo’s Fish House, Drunken Jack’s, Captain Dave’s Dockside, Creek Ratz, Dead Dog Saloon, The Claw House, and The Wicked Tuna. Free admission. Buy samples for $3-$5 each. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
▪ 19th annual “Souper Bowl” – benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County – with samples from more than 40 restaurants and handcrafted bowl to bring home, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. $30 advance or $35 at door. 843-546-5685, Ext. 6, or www.habitatgeorgetown.com/events.html.
▪ “Whiskey & Jazz,” benefiting Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum of Myrtle Beach and kicking off its 20th anniversary – 7-10 p.m. Saturday at a 1920s-era residence in Pine Lakes section of Myrtle Beach, with jazz music by singer Ann Caldwell. $150. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ “The Wedding Showcase” bridal show, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $12. 843-237-7469 or www.theweddingshowcase.com.
SUNDAY | 01.29
Catch ‘Arts at the Church’ free concerts monthly into June
“Arts at the Church” concerts continue monthly into summer, at 3 p.m. on select Sundays at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach, all for free. Becky Nissen, harpist, plays this Sunday, also with a paintings exhibit by Sue Rutherford; then: Angie Capone, singer and guitarist, on Feb. 19, with paintings by Molly Hye and Yvonne Knight on display ; Mark McCoy, biblical re-enactor, March 19; Serendipity Singers, April 30; The Rock-n-Ettes, May 21; and Sound of the Strand Chorus, June 11.
Details at 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY | 01.29-01.31
Music, epic movies take stage at Coastal Carolina University
Coastal Carolina University, on its main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, has various special events to start the new week:
▪ “Legends of Broadway with Ron Raines and Donald Pippin” revue, 4 p.m. Sunday in Edwards Recital Hall. $17.
▪ “Putting It Together: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim,” 7:30 p.m. Monday in Edwards Recital Hall, with voice students taught by Jeffrey Jones. $7.
▪ “International Film Series: Crossing Borders,” each 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110: “Life is Beautiful/La vita e bella” Tuesday, and “Persepolis” Feb. 21. Each free.
Check with the box office, based at Wheelwright Auditorium, for ticket discounts that might be available for senior citizens, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members, CCU alumni, teens children, and CCU and Horry-Georgetown Technical College faculty and staff – 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
