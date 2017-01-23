Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 24

Walk back for L.W. Paul farm’s ‘Wash Day’
See local life, history and culture in a traditional setting, especially with “Wash Day,” showing laundry functions from life on a one-horse family farm. Details at 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, north of Conway (open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays). Free.
Jacobson speaks about Chagall at museum
Take in a lecture by Vivian R. Jacobson, “Marc Chagall and the Paris Opera Ceiling,” 10:30 a.m.-noon, for $10 with reservations – if space is still available – at 843-238-2510. Afterward, she will sign copies of her book, “Sharing Chagall: A Memoir,” sold on site for $15 by cash or check only. Also, two companion art exhibits – “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” continue through April 16, and “Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” through April 23, and . Details at myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: Museum open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free.
‘Puzzle swap’ at church in Myrtle Beach
Join a “Puzzle swap” – where anyone can pick up some jigsaw puzzles for free, donate some, or do both – Bring puzzle donations in secured/taped boxes by 2:45 p.m. Details at 843-449-0599.
Details: 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway, just south of U.S. Postal Service branch.
Wartime film series rolls at CCU
The “War & Society Film Series” rolls this winter, each 5 p.m., with “The Lost Battalion” (set in World War I) on Tuesday, “La Rafle (The Roundup)” Feb. 7, and “The Counterfeiters” Feb. 28 – the latter two in World War II. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: In The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110, on Coastal Carolina University main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free (no ticket required).
Comments