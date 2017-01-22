Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 23

Join park’s ‘Coastal Kayaking’ on Mondays
Mondays in “Coastal Kayaking,” take a guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – Pre-registration required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. More nature program details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.comwww.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon – Meet by 9:45 a.m. at gift shop at Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens, then caravan to from Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance. $40.
‘Books & Boogie’ benefits literacy efforts
At the “Books & Boogie” benefit for Freedom Readers – promoting literacy among in low-income communities across Horry and Georgetown counties – enjoy book signings at 4 p.m. by local authors Ann Jeffries, Steve McMillen, Jonathan Miller, Marsha Tennant and Tearhsa Wilder, as The Aristocats – Clair Fancher on bass, Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo, Dr. Joe Moyer on handsonic, and Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds and vocals – entertain with jazz; then buffet dinner 6-8 p.m. with music by Special Blend Experience. Details at 404-455-1864, www.freedomreaders.org, or email Cbarkerbell@gmail.com.
Details: At Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, in Murrells Inlet Marsh Walk. $50.
Play with model train club displays
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. Free.
Library host for nature photo exhibit
A nature photo exhibit by Phil Filiatrault of Georgetown goes through February. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: At Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard – open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.
Comments