Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 22

Silver Coast Bridal Show at winery
Get in a wedding planning mood at the Silver Coast Bridal Show. Details at 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
Details: 1-4 p.m. at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free.
Flash back to ‘Citizen Kane’ on screen
The weekly “Flashback Cinema” goes back to 1941, with with “Citizen Kane,” 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. Details at 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, at regular movie prices.
Symphony plays ‘Nationalistic Fervor’
The Long Bay Symphony will perform “Nationalistic Fervor,” with Yoojin Jang, guest soloist on violin. Details at 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
Details: 4 p.m. at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID.
‘Gospel Sing Out’ raises scholarship funds
See the annual Pat Singleton-Young “Gospel Sing Out”– with the Coastal Carolina University Inspirational Ambassadors, and a guest choir from Francis Marion University –
Details: 4:30 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. Free, with ticket; call 843-349-2787 (ARTS). Donations also appreciated for scholarship fund.
Five Irish Tenors guests at Gilmore Theater
The Five Irish Tenors will lend their voices for the evening. Details at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Details: 6 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $55.90 ($31.18 child) or $63.96.
