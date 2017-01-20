Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 21

Lego championship opens day full of events
▪ FIRST Lego League S.C. East State Championship at Waccamaw High School, with 40 teams of youth, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Waccamaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. Free to see. scrobotics.org and www.firstinspires.org.
▪ “Smokehouse Day,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, off U.S. 701, north of Conway. Free. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ 34th annual North Myrtle Beach Winter Run (5K and 15K), 9 a.m. from city’s Ocean Boulevard, between First and Second avenues South. Register at www.grandstrandrunner.com.
▪ “Our (N.C.) State Reptile” program, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Friends of Coastal South Carolina’s “Music and Oysters for Wildlife,” 1:30-6 p.m. – with music by Minimum Wage; Hans Wentzel & The Eighty Sixers with guests Mark Bryan (of Hootie and the Blowfish), Danielle Howle, and Doug Jones; The Loose Hinges; Ed Hunnicutt; and the Red Dog Ramblers – at Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 35 miles south of Georgetown. $35 advance or $40 at gate forages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-697-7535 or www.sccoastalfriends.org.
▪ Conway Downtown Alive’s “Rivertown Wine-Around,” 2-5 p.m., with samplings across downtown Conway, for ages 21 and older. $20 advance or $25 day of event. 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com.
▪ Special lecture at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park: “The Black Seminoles: Gullah Freedom Fighters and the African Frontier in North America,” with Joseph Opala, 2:30 p.m. – free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger, but lecture reservations required at 843-235-6049. 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown: “Indignation” 2:30 p.m. and “Genius,” 7 p.m. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Children of the American Revolution, Long Bay Society, “Food on the Run,” for youth in kindergarten through grade 12, covering Revolutionary War soldiers’ food, with samples, 3-4:30 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library Socastee branch. Free, with reservations requested at 843-249-9456, or email car.longbay@gmail.com.
▪ Benefit for Wayne Evans, recovering from a stroke, 4-8 p.m. at Burro Loco, 960 Jason Blvd., Myrtle Beach, off Mr. Joe White Avenue Extension. 843-626-1756.
▪ “Forever Doo Wop,” 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Moose Family Center, 479 Burcale Road, near Forestbrook community. $10. 843-236-2990.
▪ Island Jazz Quartet 6:30-8 p.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Listen Up Brunswick County” series, benefiting New Hope Clinic, with Joe Crookston at 7 p.m., in Odell Williamson Auditorium event center. $20 advance or $24 at door (cash or check only). 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance in “Snowflake Ball” theme, with music provided by Alyce and Steve, 7-10 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. 843-492-4992.
▪ “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline,” starring Gail Bliss, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ At Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach: “An Evening of Magic,” with The Wagsters duo, 7 p.m. Saturday, for $26.80 adult and $10.70 child; and Five Irish Tenors, 6 p.m. Sunday, for $55.90 ($31.18 child) or $63.96. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach: “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” 7 p.m., for $42; and Departure, tribute to Journey, 8:30 p.m., for $11. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres: “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” for all ages, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 25, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11. 843-272-4242.
▪ “Take the Stage” open-mic night, 8 p.m. at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common. Free to see; $2 to perform. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Comments