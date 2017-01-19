25 Illinois sites added to the national historic register

The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency added 25 significant properties to the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
Agency officials announced Thursday that the sites include a farmhouse designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, a manufacturing district in Chicago and a church that helped create Gospel music.
The National Park Service makes the designations based on state agency recommendations. In addition to the 25 new locations, two existing sites had their designations expanded.
Heidi Brown-McCreery is director of the Historic Preservation Agency. She says each sites "is part of the rich fabric of Illinois history."
The sites include Big Woods School in Aurora; Bristol Congregational Church in Yorkville; Potter and Barker Grain Elevator in La Fox; Sloan House in Elmhurst; Freeport City Hall and Turkey Hill Grange Hall in Belleville.
