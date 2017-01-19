Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 20

Join party at VFW in Murrells Inlet
The public is invited to an “Inauguration Day Party,” with a hot-dog bar, apple cobbler, games, raffles, and music by Charlie, Carlie, and Billy Brewer. Details at 843-651-6900.
Details: Noon at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet. $5. No reservations needed.
Veterans invited to monthly luncheon
Veterans of all services are invited to the Merchant Marines’ monthly lunch meeting. Details at 843-685-1964 or www.usmmsc.com.
Details: Buy lunch at noon, meet at 1 p.m., at Veterans Cafe & Grille (also home of Mini Military Museum), 3544 Northgate Blvd., Myrtle Beach, in Northgate Plaza, off S.C. 707 at southwest corner at U.S. 17, near Dollar General.
Free movies at two Myrtle Beach city sites
For adults only:
▪ “Sully,” 1:30 p.m. in Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Genius,” 3 p.m., at Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
‘Teen Science Cafe’ at Whiteville museum
Join a “Teen Science Cafe,” about “Everyday Quantum Mechanics at Your Service,” covering how such devices as magnets and lasers are used in everyday items including cell phones, solar panels and hover boards. Details at 910-914-4185, www.naturalsciences.org, or email vicki.dimuzio@naturalsciences.org.
Details: 5 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free.
Journey tribute, murder mystery at HOB
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has a busy weekend. Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Stan Gregory and Jeremiah Reyes, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Departure, tribute to Journey, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $11.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Improv troupe touts various comedy shows
Catch shows bv Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, all at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, Friday, (also, “Menage-A-Prov,” Jan. 27; and “Random Acts of Improv,” Jan. 28), each $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door.
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” for all ages, Saturday and Jan. 25, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance) and $13 ages 4-11.
