Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 19

Libraries host for special events, all for free
▪ “Author’s Table” gathering, with Tanya Ackerman and her pictorial book,“Pawleys Island: Chasing the Light,” 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. To reserve a seat, email sbremner@gtcounty.org. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ Aristocats jazz trio concert, 2-3 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library Conway branch, 801 Main St., Conway. 843-915-7323 or www.hcml.org.
▪ Gary Reid, performing “A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley,” 3 p.m. at Brunswick County Library Hickmans Crossroads branch, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C. 910-575-0173 or www.brunswickcountync.gov/library.
New voices welcome with Serendipity Singers
The Serendipity Singers, a woman's choral group, start rehearsals for a spring concert, with new voices are welcome. Details at 843-357-2561 or www.serendipitysingersofsc.com.
Details: 2 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach.
Tech group hands out Innovation Awards
The Grand Strand Technology Council will have its Innovation Awards and 10th anniversary gala. Details at 843-685-7946 or www.gstechcouncil.org.
Details: 6-9 p.m. at Dunes The Dunes Beach & Golf Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. $50, or $25 for educators (email info@gstechcouncil.org for discount code).
Bands play ‘Spectrum II’ concert at CCU
In “Spectrum II,” student groups as the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleer Basketball Pep Band and CCU Low Brass Ensemble will perform. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 7:30 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $7.
Clubs round up laughs for weekend
Choose from these comedic slates at two clubs this weekend:
▪ Rob Brackenridge, with Cooter Douglas, 8 p.m. Thursday, for $15 or $17.50; then both men will open for Bob Nelson, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, for $20 or $23, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ Jessica Michelle Singleton, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
See ‘Sqrambled Scuares’ game show
Drop in to see taping of the game show “Sqrambled Scuares” for a weekly half-hour episode to air about a week and half later on Mondays-Fridays: 7 and 10 p.m. on HTC channel 4. Details at www.sqrambledscuares.biz (where new shows always are shown first), or email sqrambledscuares@gmail.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursdays in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, to the left of Candy Mike’s, near Alabama Theatre. Free.
Comments