Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 18

Artist to speak about her Gullah exhibit
Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, whose “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On” exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by continues 12-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12, will give a lecture about her artworks. Free with garden admission, but lecture reservations required at 843-235-6049. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. Admission lasts seven consecutive days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger, but lecture Gardens open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Documentaries roll weekly at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies about S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Revolutionary War on Jan. 18, Antebellum, Jan. 25; Civil War and Reconstruction, Feb. 1; Early 20th Century, Parts I and II, Feb. 8 and 15, respectively; World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Criossants serves up ‘Afternoon Tea’
Join an “Afternoon Tea,” including tea or coffee, tea sandwiches, and miniature dessserts. Details at 843-448-2253 or www.croissants.net.
Details: | 3:30 p.m at Croissants Bistro and Bakery, 3751 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, at 38th Avenue North. $15, with reservations required.
Dinnertime event helps American Legion post
A fundraiser will benefit American Legion Post 40 of Socastee, from damage by Hurricane Matthew in early October. Reach host venue at 843-236-7761
Details: 6-9 p.m. at Beef ’O’Brady’s, 3689 Renee Drive, Carolina Forest.
Free cruise-in on Wednesdays in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio back for weekly winter gigs
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
