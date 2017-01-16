Entertainment

January 16, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 17

‘Swarm’ opening, film special CCU events

Two special events, both free, at Coastal Carolina University’s main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway:

▪ Opening of Adrian Rhodes’ “Swarm,” full of mixed media, especially printmaking, in an exhibit through Feb. 17, in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, in Edwards College. Also, join eception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.

▪ “Pan’s Labyrinth,” an Oscar-winning film from 2006, 5 p.m. at The Coastal Theater in Lib Jackson Student Union, Room A-110, shown in Spanish with English subtitles. 843-349-2430, or amunoz@coastal.edu.

Museum lecture covers early 1860s life

The “Sand Bar Lecture Series” opens 2017 with “The American Civil War Corps Commander,” with Douglas Elliott. Details at 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.

Details: 6 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.

Slew of art exhibits to enjoy

▪ “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On.” an exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, 12-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12 at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park – open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive regular days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org

▪ Artworks by the late Julius “Juel” Clyde Owens, through Jan. 28 at Georgetown County Museum, 120 Broad St., Georgetown – open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free with admission: $5 for ages 19-59, $4 ages 60 and older, $2 ages 7-18, and free ages 6 and younger. 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.

▪ “Elements of Nature,” with wildlife woodcarvings by Jim Comer, and pottery by Brian Evans, through Feb. 25 at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash, N.C. – open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.

