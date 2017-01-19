‘Promenades’ among concert series warming up winter | Best Bets

NEXT THURSDAY | 01.26
‘FPC Promenades’ opens for 31st season
The 31th annual “FPC Promenades” Concert Series opens Jan. 26 with Olga Kern, a pianist who has played in venues around the world. She also played this FPC series a decade ago, right after she won the Rachmaninoff International Piano Competition at age 17.
All concerts are at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, with these other planned performers: Benjamin Beilman on violin, with Andrew Tyson on piano, on Feb. 9; Andre Courville, bass-baritone, with Danielle Orlando on piano, on Feb. 16; and “From the Subway to Broadway with Love,” on March 9, with the FPC Players and band, with soloists Brown Bradley, Jeff Jones, Noreen O’Reilly-Hancheck, Clare Reigart, and Lois Taylor.
Season ticket packages are $40 for one ticket in general seating in the transepts for all four dates, and $70 general in remaining center and balcony sections; and $1,000 for six tickets per show, in reserved seats in first five rows, in the front, center section.
If available, individual tickets will be sold 15 minutes at the door before each concert, for $20.
More details at 843-448-4496 or www.fpcconcerts.com.
SATURDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 01.21, 01.26
Two concert series rock Brunswick Community College
Brunswick Community College, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. has two special events in the next week. Details at www.bccowa.com:
▪ “Listen Up Brunswick County” series, benefiting the New Hope Clinic, with Joe Crookston at 7 p.m. Saturday, in Odell Williamson Auditorium event center (also, Harpeth Rising on Feb. 19, The Kennedys March 25, and James Keelaghan April 9), for $60 for season ticket for all four shows, or $20 each advance or $24 at door (cash or check only). 860-485-3354 or www.listenupbrunswickcounty.com.
▪ “Beginnings” Chicago tribute band (www.beginningstributeband.com), 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in auditorium (also, Loren Barrigar and Mark Mazengarb Feb. 23, “Face to Face” Billy Joel and Elton John tribute March 23, and “Classic Nashville Roadshow” with Jason Petty and Katie Deal April 27). Each $29 adults, $27 seniors and students, and $10 ages 12 and younger. 910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 01.20-01.22
Cline tribute, Wagsters’ magic,‘Nationalistic Fervor’ fill stages
▪ “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline,” starring Gail Bliss, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ At Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach: “An Evening of Magic,” with The Wagsters duo, 7 p.m. Saturday, for $26.80 adult and $10.70 child; and Five Irish Tenors, 6 p.m. Sunday, for $55.90 ($31.18 child) or $63.96. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ Long Bay Symphony, with “Nationalistic Fervor,” with Yoojin Jang, guest soloist on violin, 4 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach High School, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 29th and 38th avenues North. $25, $40, $45 or $50; and $10 students 21 and younger with ID. 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
▪ Also, the deadline is Tuesday, to buy tickets for Socastee High School Band “Jazz Dinner & Dance,” with meal by Angelo’s Steak & Pasta of Myrtle Beach, 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Ocean Lakes Campground Recreation Center, at U.S. 17 Business and S.C. 544, near Surfside Beach. $15 – call 843-602-0618, or email marilyncdumas@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY | 01.21-01.25
Events include ‘Food on the Run,’‘Books & Boogie,’ puzzle swap
▪ FIRST Lego League S.C. East State Championship at Waccamaw High School, with 40 teams of youth, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Waccamaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. Free to see. scrobotics.org and www.firstinspires.org.
▪ “Smokehouse Day,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Short Cut Road, off U.S. 701, north of Conway. Free. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ 34th annual North Myrtle Beach Winter Run (5K and 15K), 9 a.m. Saturday from city’s Ocean Boulevard, between First and Second avenues South. Register at www.grandstrandrunner.com.
▪ Special lectures at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park: “The Black Seminoles: Gullah Freedom Fighters and the African Frontier in North America,” with Joseph Opala, 1 p.m. Saturday; and “Connections with Gullah Geechee and Caribbean/West African Cultures,” with Gillian Richards-Greaves, 1 p.m. Jan. 25 – each free with garden admission, which lasts seven consecutive days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger, but lecture reservations required at 843-235-6049. Gardens open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, and “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On.” an exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, continues 12-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Friends of Coastal South Carolina’s 12th annual “Music and Oysters for Wildlife,” 1:30-6 p.m. Saturday – with music by Minimum Wage; Hans Wentzel & The Eighty Sixers with guests Mark Bryan (of Hootie and the Blowfish), Danielle Howle, and Doug Jones; The Loose Hinges; Ed Hunnicutt; and the Red Dog Ramblers – at Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 35 miles south of Georgetown. $35 advance or $40 at gate forages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-697-7535 or www.sccoastalfriends.org.
▪ Conway Downtown Alive’s “Rivertown Wine-Around,” 2-5 p.m. Saturday, with samplings across downtown Conway, for ages 21 and older. $20 advance or $25 day of event. 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com.
▪ Children of the American Revolution, Long Bay Society, “Food on the Run,” for youth in kindergarten through grade 12, covering the food Revolutionary War soldiers ate, with samples, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday at Horry County Memorial Library Socastee branch. Free, with reservations requested at 843 249-9456, or email car.longbay@gmail.com.
▪ Grand Strand Beach Social Dancers’ social dance in “Snowflake Ball” theme, with music provided by Alyce and Steve, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $7. 843-492-4992.
▪ Bridal Show, 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free. 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ “Books & Boogie” benefit for Freedom Readers – promoting literacy among in low-income communities across Horry and Georgetown counties – Monday at Dead Dog Saloon, 4079 U.S. 17 Business, in Murrells Inlet MarshWalk, with book signings at 4 p.m. by local authors Ann Jeffries, Steve McMillen, Jonathan Miller, Marsha Tennant and Tearhsa Wilder, as The Aristocats entertain with jazz; then buffet dinner 6-8 p.m. with music by Special Blend Experience. $50. 404-455-1864, www.freedomreaders.org, or email Cbarkerbell@gmail.com.
▪ “Puzzle swap” – where anyone can pick up some jigsaw puzzles for free, donate some, or do both – 3 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway, just south of the U.S. Postal Service branch. Bring puzzle donations in secured/taped boxes by 2:45 p.m. 843-449-0599.
▪ Also, space is limited for Horry County Literacy Council’s 11th annual mystery (buffet) dinner fundraiser, “Murder Most Green,” 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort Conference Center, 305 13th Ave. S., Myrtle Beach. $45 ($30 of which is tax deductible). 843-839-1695, or email literacyhc@gmail.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 01.20-01.21, 01.26
Movies at Strand Theater; ‘Last Train’ at Stage Left
▪ Strand Cinema continues a slate of two movies each on Fridays-Saturdays through mid-February at the historic Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown: “The Dressmaker,” 2:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Jan. 28; “A Man Called Ove,” 7 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28; “Indignation” 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Jan. 27; “Genius,” 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 27; “Deepwater Horizon,” 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 11; “John Q,” 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11; “Parched,” 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; “The Light Between Oceans,” 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10; “The Innocents,” 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 7 p.m. Feb. 18; and “Love and Basketball,” 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “Last Train to Nibroc” Jan. 26-Feb. 12 – 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays – at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common,m between Nevers and Lewis streets, next to Coastal Dance Centre. $21 general admission; and $18 active-duty military, veterans and students – plus ticketing fees. Also, new theater classes start Saturday, as well as Jan. 29 and Feb. 6. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Comments