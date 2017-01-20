CCU goes all out in arts for winter, even to ‘Oklahoma!’

An array of arts events are warming up winter through February and sailing into spring at Coastal Carolina University, on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. They not only star, and are geared to, students, but are open for the whole community to enjoy, sometimes letting faculty members flash their talents outside the classroom or studio as well.
Sara Sobota, publications editor in CCU’s Edwards College of Humanities and Fine Arts, and senior lecturer in the department of English, said each season’s cultural arts calendar – printed in magazine form and at www.coastal.edu/culturalarts – reflects a variety in the choices. They cover theatrical and musical productions, as well as art exhibits, readings, and lectures.
“We just want to make sure that everything is getting the recognition it deserves,” she said.
Plotting the menu of activities for each period of the school year takes efforts to “try to touch on all the different fields,” Sobota said, and going in depth into each, such as for music, including jazz, guitar, and flute concerts. She also credited faculty members for their part in the whole mix, because “so far out,” usually months, ahead, before each seasonal calendar is rounded up, directors of planned production are asked what they plan on bringing to the stage.
The annual Pat Singleton-Young “Gospel Sing Out” – with the Coastal Carolina University Inspirational Ambassadors, and a guest choir from Francis Marion University in Florence – will soar in voice at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium.
Its namesake, the director of Coastal’s Multicultural Student Services, said this concert is well into its third decade – she thinks the 27th year – as an annual tradition, and she also is honored for it’s turning into a scholarship fundraiser.
“What we do is always for the students,” said Singleton-Young, who has spent more than 30 years at CCU.
She said this concert has “been a community favorite for years,” thanks also to winter vacationers, including Canadians, who plan their travels, and make this part of their musical memories to bring home every year.
“We can always count on having 300 to 400 people show up,” Singleton-Young said.
Becky Timms is directing and choreographing “Oklahoma!” for two weekends of performances starting Feb. 16. She called that production among Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “canon ... those iconic shows” along with other such titles as “Carousel,” “Showboat,” “South Pacific” and “The Sound of Music.”
Noting this fourth year of her teaching at Coastal, Timms said, “We just simply hadn’t done one of those.” She spoke of the importance of students having exposure to such classics in their theatrical studies, and that such shows not only entertain the public, but enrich education for the youth involved.
Timms counted 45 students in the cast for “Oklahoma!” Two women will take turns in the role for Laurey – which Shirley Jones played in the movie from 1955.
“It’s ideal for both of these young actresses,” Timms said. “They’re both seniors, and it’s their final production at Coastal. I felt like, it’s to complete their training here, to play a classic, leading lady.”
A year ago, students took part in “Spring Awakening,” a rock musical that Timms said “could not be a more different style of show.”
That’s why she loves her job helping students learn so many, and learn to fit themselves into, “different styles of musical theater.”
Seeing such shows performed elsewhere herself helps in some ways in preparing an adaption of a show.
Timms said she reminds students of the importance to know the history and elements of a show, “but we are not re-enactors, and I’m not a re-creator.”
“We are actors and creators,” she said. “We have to acknowledge what came before, but we are creating our own special piece.”
Among this list of entertainment outings, check with the box office, based at Wheelwright Auditorium, for discounts that might be available for senior citizens, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members, CCU alumni, teens children, and CCU and Horry-Georgetown Technical College faculty and staff – 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ “Spectrum II,” with such student groups as the Chanticleer Basketball Pep Band and CCU Low Brass Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wheelwright Auditorium. $7.
▪ CCU Honor Band and Scholarship Festival, with students from the Carolinas and Georgia, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Wheelwright Auditorium. $7.
▪ Annual Pat Singleton-Young “Gospel Sing Out”– with the Coastal Carolina University Inspirational Ambassadors, and guest choir from Francis Marion University – 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Wheelwright Auditorium. Free, with ticket. Donations also appreciated for scholarship fund.
▪ “War & Society Film Series,” each 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater, Lib Jackson Studio Union A-110: “The Lost Battalion” (set in World War I) Jan. 24, “La Rafle (The Roundup)” Feb. 7, and “The Counterfeiters” Feb. 28 – the latter two in World War II. Free (no ticket required).
▪ “Legends of Broadway with Ron Raines and Donald Pippin” revue, 4 p.m. Jan. 29 in Edwards Recital Hall. $17.
▪ “Putting It Together: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Edwards Recital Hall, with voice students taught by Jeffrey Jones. $7.
▪ “International Film Series: Crossing Borders, each 5 p.m. in The Coastal Theater: “Life is Beautiful/La vita e bella” Jan. 31, and “Persepolis” Feb. 21. Free.
▪ “Piano Series I,” with Paolo Andre Gualdi, an Italian born professor at Francis Marion University in Florence, 4 p.m. Feb. 5 in Edwards Recital Hall. $7.
▪ “Guitar Series I,” each 7:30 p.m. in Edwards Recital Hall: CCU “Guitar Studio Recital,” with students taught by Daniel Hull, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, for $7; and Tom Conlon’s “Songs and Stories from a Road Less Traveled,” Feb. 23, for $17.
▪ Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra and Coastal Carolina University Orchestra in seasonal concerts, 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays – Feb. 15 and April 27 in Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, off U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Each $10 adults, $5 students. (For these performances, buy tickets at 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.)
▪ “Oklahoma!” in Wheelwright Auditorium, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18 and 22-24, and 3 p.m. Feb. 25, for $17. Also: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, with pre-show cocktail hour and dessert reception afterward, in benefit for fine arts scholarships, for $50 (buy tickets for this benefit at 843-349-2421).
In Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and free. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery:
▪ Adrian Rhodes’ “Swarm,” full of mixed media, especially printmaking, through Feb. 17.
▪ Liz Miller’s “Requisite Beguilement,” mixed media, Feb. 28-March 31, with opening reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 2.
