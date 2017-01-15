Belgium releases 3 detained in weekend anti-terror raid

1:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.15 Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.14

1:20 Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson on Sarah Toney's sentencing

0:53 Sarah Toney to serve 27-year sentence

2:42 How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

2:16 Mother pleads guilty to homicide by child abuse

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour