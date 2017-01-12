Seward film crews working on new Netflix film

An Alaska-based production company has been filming in the city of Seward for an upcoming Netflix project starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson.
KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iIrMPN ) SprocketHeads was working in the city for about a week and wrapped up the photography work for the "Sandy Wexler" film this month.
The company's owner, Carolyn Robinson, says casting directors found people in Alaska to act as the body doubles for Sandler and Hudson during the filmed segments in Seward. She said the group's work will have a small role in the film.
SprocketHeads cinematographer Steven Rychetnik has also worked on other films partially based in Alaska, such as "The Frozen Ground," "Big Miracle," and "Beyond."
SprocketHeads says they're unable to release more details about "Sandy Wexler," as Netflix is overseeing its promotion.
