Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 14

▪ Safe-boating class by Long Bay Power Squadron, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Fire Station 6, 970, 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free. Reservations at 504-975-2994, or email nick@gilliam.com.
▪ “MLK Film Festival,” in room 101 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, with free admission and parking: “Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels” at 10 a.m., Disney’s “Selma, Lord, Selma” 1 p.m., and “Soundtrack for a Revolution: Every Generation Finds Its Voice,” 3:40 p.m., also with question-and-answer session with the Rev. Judith Upham, one of Daniels’ friends, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Also, 5k run, 9 a.m. from Rockin’ Jump trampoline Park, 2200 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, for $10 (www.myrtlebeachfestivalpromotions.com/martin-luther-king-5k/); and “Carolina Has Talent” contest, with 10 finalists, 5-8 p.m. in convention center ballroom. 843-903-4939 or caahf.com.
▪ “Desperate Bravery and Brilliant Valor: the 152 nd Anniversary Commemoration of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fort Fisher State Historic Site, 1610 Fort Fisher Blvd S, Kure Beach, N.C., off U.S. 421, north of N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Also, historians and authors Rod Gragg and Richard Triebe, to speak at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m, respectively. Free. 910-612-7067 or www.nchistoricsites.org/fisher/.
▪ Grand Strand Camellia Society show, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Inlet Square, at U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. Free. 843-995-1256, 843-651-3363 or www.atlanticcoastcamelliasociety.org/gscs.html.
▪ Opening reception, 2-5 p.m. for “Elements of Nature,” with wildlife woodcarvings by Jim Comer, and pottery by Brian Evans, in exhibit through Feb. 25, at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C.. 179), Calabash, N.C., with Saturday. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
▪ Strand Cinema, at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7: “Sully” 2:30 p.m., and “Don’t Think Twice,” 7 p.m. Each $5 for members, otherwise $7.843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Auditions for singers – three adult men and women each, and adult chorus to portray children –for Act Two Productions’ “Children,” Saturday-Sunday, by appointment only (call Paul Allen at 843-995-2756) at 514 Alder St., Suite 6, Myrtle Beach – for shows March 3-5 at at Fresh Brewed Coffee House in Myrtle Beach.
▪ Georgetown native Bill Oberst Jr. in solo shows on Saturday with “The Book of Genesis” at 4 p.m., and portrayal of Lewis Grizzard at 7 p.m.; and Sunday with “The Gospel of Mark” at 4 p.m., and “Mark Twain Live” at 7 p.m. – at Calvin Gilmore Theatre, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. Each $26.80 adult and $10.70 child. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com, and www.billoberst.com.
▪ Rivertown Bluegrass Society, with Davis & Bradley at 5 and 7:15 p.m., and Kevin Prater Band 6 and 8 p.m., at Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
▪ George Devens concert of Beatles music, 6:30-8 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ Chang-Yong Shin piano concert of music by Mozart, Chopin and Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544. $7. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “The Normal Heart” – about one man’s quest to raise awareness about AIDS, in a show geared to adults – reaches its final weekend: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 general, or $17 students, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, with “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 21, and on Jan. 25, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11. 843-272-4242.
▪ Breaking Benjamin, 8 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $30 or $50, plus ticketing fees. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
