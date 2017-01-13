Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 14

1:38 How to survive an active shooter Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

2:31 Driving International Drive from SC 90 to Myrtle Beach

0:41 International Drive Controversy

3:29 Sarah Turner of Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant in Market Common talks love, basketball and the best concert lineup ever | Hot Pour

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour

3:53 Brad Stair of The Barrel Bar & Grill in Myrtle Beach SC talks love, life and Making America Great Again