Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 12

Retired FBI special agent discusses novel
In “Coffee With Friends,” the Friends of the Library of North Myrtle Beach welcome Dana Ridenour of Murrells Inlet, a retired FBI special agent, to discuss her debut novel, “Behind the Mask.” Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org, and danaridenour.net.
Details: 10 a.m. at Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. Free.
‘Juel’ Owens art exhibit opens at museum
Join a reception for the opening of an exhibit of artworks by the late Julius “Juel” Clyde Owens, a display continuing through Jan. 28. Details at 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.
Details: 5-6:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Museum, 120 Broad St., Georgetown. Free for members, otherwise $5. (Museum open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, with admission of $5 for ages 19-59, $4 ages 60 and older, $2 ages 7-18, and free ages 6 and younger.)
Gospel choir helps CCU celebrate King legacy
Join a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, including a lecture, with the Coastal Inspirational Ambassadors, Coastal Carolina University’s gospel choir, performing. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 7 p.m. in CCU’s Wheelwright Auditorium, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Free, with ticket from box office.
Camera club covers still-life techniques
The Coastal Carolina Camera Club meets on the second Tuesday monthly, this time with a program on still life/table top photography. Details at 910-287-6311 or www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C.
Speenberg opens run at Carolina Comedy Club
Mike Speenberg, known for his “generational comedy,” opens for three nights through Saturday. Details at 839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, for $15.
