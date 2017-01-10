Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 11

Museum shows documentaries at 1 p.m. weekly
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup of ETV-produced biographies of S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Colonial on Jan. 11, Revolutionary War on Jan. 18, and Antebellum on Jan. 25. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
French class, book sale at libraries
▪ Six weekly “Beginners Practical French” classes taught by Gabrielle Griggs, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 15 at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Register at 843-545-3623, or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ Friends of the Surfside Beach Library book sale, 4-6 p.m. on second Wednesday monthly, at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive. 843-238-5869 for Friends group, or library at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Aristocats trio back for weekly winter gigs
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – plays on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
Orchid grower shares techniques with group
Brunswick County residents are invited to the Cape Fear Orchid Society meeting, with guest speaker Rob Majkowski, a local grower who will discuss techniques he developed to grow orchids in the Wilmington area. Details at 910) 363-4027.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at New Hanover Arboretum Auditorium, 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington.
Weekly cruise-in rolls in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
