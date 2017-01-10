Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 11

2:01 New board members at Horry County Schools Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:14 Dog helps rescue man trapped in hole

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict "music to my ears"

1:13 Myrtle Beach weather 1.10

1:26 Brad Redding golf tip (Dec. 27, 2016)

2:38 Holly Nygaard of the BeachHouse Bar & Grill talks True Romance, tasers and Trump | Hot Pour