House theaters welcome special guests this winter

Some guys very familiar with the Grand Strand are among special guests this winter at two local house theaters, starting this weekend.
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers (Steve and Rudy) will return at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, for the 2017 benefit for the Pardue Family “Children in Need” Fund, with the Waccamaw Community Foundation. Georgetown native Bill Oberst Jr., a Los Angeles-based actor with a long resume of movies and TV productions, will perform four solo shows this Saturday and Sunday at the Calvin Gilmore Theater in Myrtle Beach.
Among the other Myrtle Beach-area house theaters: Legends in Concert just hosted the 2017 kickoff for “Elvis Lives” last weekend, and will resume its tribute shows to various artists with a new lineup for spring on Feb. 10, the same day that Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show” begins a new year of performances. Medieval Times Times Dinner & Tournament rides with shows year round. No update was available,though, about the Palace Theatre, which has remained closed since Hurricane Matthew damaged its building in early October.
Second January in a row for charity
Rudy Gatlin, the youngest of the sibling trio, telephoned last month, near the close of a yuletide-themed, 38-show, dinner concert run in Nashville, Tenn., which included release of their “We Say Merry Christmas” double-CD collection on the Sony RED label. He said this recording followed the routine of two other Christmas albums in 1980s and ’90s: projects begun “in the middle of summer, when it’s 100 degrees outside.”
Counting up the decades since this Texas trio first took a stage in their hometown of Abeline, Texas, Gatlin said 2015 marked their 60th anniversary. He recounted their doing a talent show on March 8, 1955 – when Larry was 6 years old, Steve 4, and Rudy 2 1/2 – and that he still has a newspaper clip published the next day about the competition.
“That’s kind of the start of it all,” Rudy Gatlin said, “then we started singing on local radio and TV shows.”
The brothers, Grand Ole Opry members in 1976, rode a streak of country hits from the mid-1970s through the ’80s, including “Broken Lady,” “All the Gold in California,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You)” and “She Used to Be Somebody’s Baby.”
Rudy Gatlin sounded humble and genuine in giving credit for their harmonies carried well into this 21st century, besides their childhood comfort in singing for audiences in such places in “our living room” and at church, and with their parents playing “great gospel” artists on vinyl albums.
“It just comes from the almighty God,” he said. “That was the talent he gave us.”
Gatlin said “to make a living with that talent, that’s a double blessing,” another reason the brothers find “nothing better than” supporting charities through concerts and golf tournaments. This marks the second straight January the Gatlins have flown in to help Claude Pardue, president and chief executive officer of Mystical Golf in Myrtle Beach, for a charity that gives serveral hundred youngsters in need across the Carolinas and Georgia opportunities for trips to Carowinds amusement park, Coastal Carolina University football games, and monthly outings for movies, bowling and miniature golf.
Thinking of getting out on the Strand’s greens, Rudy Gatlin said if no other bookings ensued for this Saturday or Sunday, he might love to tee off all weekend long.
Gatlin said the brothers made “a bunch of friends” here from their tenure operating a Fantasy Harbour theater in from 1994 to ’98, and receiving a thank-you dessert delivery last month from Pardue really took the cake – with all its chocolate ingredients – by Priceless Desserts of Myrtle Beach.
“My wife wore that place out,” Gatlin said, laughing with such special memories he still can taste.
Asked when he became the tallest of the brothers, Rudy Gatlin called himself “a late bloomer of sorts,” recalling his 5-foot-10 standing in high school, then topping 6 feet after graduating.
“I wish I had that height” he said of playing school sports such as football, “when we were all beating our brains out in practice.”
One-man showcase quadrupled on homestead
Bill Oberst finds time to spend at home every year, and those visits have included summer and December performances at Brookgreen Gardens, and at the former Murrells Inlet Community Theatre.
Saturday at the Gilmore Theater, he will perform “The Book of Genesis” at 4 p.m., and a portrayal of Lewis Grizzard at 7 p.m., then on Sunday, present “The Gospel of Mark” at 4 p.m., and “Mark Twain Live” at 7 p.m.
Calling last week from his Litchfield Beach residence, Oberst said he’s “very grateful” for the slate this weekend, especially because “Calvin is the one” who was the catalyst to taking on tribute to Grizzard, synonymous with Southern humor in writing. Oberst said that after Grizzard died in his native Georgia in 1994, Gilmore’s press agent in Nashville put Oberst in touch with Grizzard’s family and that his depictions have spanned 16 years.
Oberst said doing that show in Gilmore’s theater makes a longtime wish come true, and scripture keeps writing new chapters for Oberst’s interpretation with a microphone.
“The Book of Genesis” marked his first theatrical experiment with biblical language, thanks to translation from the Torah, the first of the five books making up the Hebrew bible.
“It’s so powerful,” Oberst said, naming Shakespeare’s writings as the nearest comparison in vibrancy.
Of the four Gospels in the New Testament, a central component in the Christian faith, Oberst said Mark’s is the shortest, “but you still have to edit it down to get it to fit in 70 minutes.”
From his research among biblical scholars, Oberst cited use of the word “immediately” across Mark’s 16 chapters.
“Immediately, Jesus did this and this,” Oberst said. “Everything is like boom-boom-boom-boom.”
Oberst voiced inspiration he found in that “the only to make things happen is to throw the ball over the fence and go get it.” He recounted words he has read from Ray Bradbury, his favorite author, who “called it ‘jumping off a cliff and building your wings on the way down.’”
Performing a reading of Bradbury’s “Pillar Of Fire” on stage in Los Angeles in 2015 led to a project about which Oberst is in conversation with Bradbury’s representatives: a solo stage show about the late author for possible premiere in Las Vegas, with hopes for Broadway.
Other endeavors include “Blind Courage” (blindcouragethemovie.com), for which Oberst did a feature film “concept trailer” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MtXwf7VjrQ), chronicling a real-life experience by Bill Irwin, “the first blind man to hike the entire Appalachian Trail,” a 2,100-mile journey with a guide dog.
“He said he did it to show that God can do anything,” Oberst said. “Just playing him for the trailer was a humbling experience. ... I fell a lot, but he fell a lot, too.”
Oberst also spoke about his work “has spread out,” way beyond Los Angeles, such as with more taping in the Czech Republic and Germany for a TV show to play on Germany, in a role as Schutzstaffel Gen. Hans Kammler, the head of weapons development for the former Third Reich. Oberst said audiences in eastern Europe, in the post-Cold War era, remain so interested in freedom, including perspectives he loves to share on stage through Mark Twain’s eyes and words.
Getting back home to visit the Grand Strand always gives Oberst a vacation, because “our beaches are paradise.”
Alabama Theatre
WHERE: North end of Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach.
WHO, WHEN AND HOW MUCH: Mostly at 7 p.m., with all prices plus tax –
▪ Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers (Steve and Rudy), 7:30 p.m. Friday, for $39.95 or $49.95 – benefiting Pardue Family “Children in Need” Fund, with Waccamaw Community Foundation. (www.mysticalgolf.com/ourcharities.php and www.gatlinbrothers.com)
▪ “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline,” starring Gail Bliss, Jan. 20-21, for $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95.
▪ “Ricky Mokel Comedy Show,” starring Grant Turner, from “One the Show,” Jan. 28, for $29.95, $34.95 or $39.95.
▪ “Celebrate the Son,” with Guy Penrod and Lynda Randle, with Goodman Revival, Gordon Mote, Reggie & Ladye Love Smith, and Wilmington Celebration Choir, Feb. 10, for $40, $50, $75 or $100.
▪ Rick Alviti & His Showband Tribute to Elvis, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, for $27.40 or $34.95.
▪ Loretta Lynn, Feb. 18 (rescheduled from Oct. 8), for $47.95, $57.96 or $67.95.
▪ The Midtown Men (with four original stars from “Jersey Boys” on Broadway), Feb. 25, for $39.95, $44.95 or $49.95.
▪ Ray Stevens, March 4, for $49.95, $56.95 or $64.95.
▪ Drifters, Coasters and Platters, March 11, for $35.95, $43.95 or $49.95.
▪ The Oak Ridge Boys, April 1, for $40.95, $48.95 or $57.95.
▪ The Texas Tenors, April 8, for $39.95, $44.95 or $49.95.
“ONE THE SHOW”: Resumes 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 for several shows weekly, for $35.95, $43.80 or $49.25 ages 17 and older, and $17.95 ages 16 and younger.
INFORMATION: 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com
Calvin Gilmore Theater
WHERE: 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach.
WHO, WHEN AND HOW MUCH: Prices including tax –
▪ Georgetown native Bill Oberst Jr. solo shows (www.billoberst.com), on Saturday with “The Book of Genesis” at 4 p.m., and a portrayal of Lewis Grizzard at 7 p.m.; and Sunday with “The Gospel of Mark” at 4 p.m., and “Mark Twain Live” at 7 p.m. – each $26.80 adult and $10.70 child.
▪ “An Evening of Magic,” with The Wagsters duo, 7 p.m. Jan. 21, for $26.80 adult and $10.70 child
▪ Five Irish Tenors, 6 p.m. Jan. 22, $55.90 ($31.18 child) or $63.96
▪ Garrison Keillor, 6 p.m. Feb. 19, for $59.13 or $64.50 ($31.18 child in both of these levels), or $69.88.
▪ Wynonna & the Big Noise, 6 p.m. March 12, for $55.90 or $63.43 ($37.63 child in both levels), or $80.63.
▪ Charlie Daniels Band, 6 p.m. March 26, for $62.35 or $68.80 ($41.93 child in both levels), or $74.18.
HOUSE SHOWS: “The Carolina Opry,” in 32nd year, resumes 7 p.m. Jan. 25, with several shows weekly; “Time Warp,” 7 p.m. Jan. 27, with two shows weekly; and “Thunder and Light” with All That! at 7 p.m. Feb. 2, with two shows monthly into April – each at various prices.
INFORMATION: 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com
Legends in Concert
WHERE: 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach.
RESUMES: 8 p.m. Feb. 10, with several shows weekly.
WITH TRIBUTES IN LINEUP: Through May 20 – Alan Jackson (portrayed by Doug Brewin – with Karen Hetser filling as Dolly Parton, Feb. 10-13 and May 1-6), Michael Jackson (Jason Jarrett), Elvis Presley (Travis Powell),Tina Turner (Lori Mitchell-Gay – with Elizabeth Scarborough filling in as Taylor Swift, March 3-11), and the Blues Brothers (Russ Peterson as Jake, and Dan Meisner as Elwood).
HOW MUCH: Plus tax – $39.95-$49.95 ages 17 and older, and $13.95-$49.95 ages 3-16.
INFORMATION: 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
Other house shows
Contact each site for times, dates and price options:
▪ Dolly Parton’s “Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show,” on U.S. 17 Bypass, near northern junction of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach, begins shows for 2017 at 6 p.m. Feb. 10. 843-497-9700, 800-433-4401 or www.piratesvoyage.com.
▪ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, year round at 2904 Fantasy Way – close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway. 843-236-4635, 800-436-4386, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx.
