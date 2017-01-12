Camellias bring bustling blooms to annual show | Best Bets

SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 01.14-01.15
Camellia show blooms at Inlet Square
The Grand Strand Camellia Society, with the American Camellia Society and Atlantic Coast Camellia Society, will have its 13th annual show, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Inlet Square, at U.S. 17 and U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
The show focusing on these winter blooming flowers is in the mall’s meeting room, between the center court and Belk. Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to bring their camellias for display, especially the special category and award for the best local blooms.
Mack McKinnon, the show’s chairman, said exhibitors turn out from across the Southeast and that close to 1,000 blooms were displayed at the 2016 show at the mall, and plants will be for sale. He also observed that many people “refer to a camellia as a winter rose, but I like to call the rose a summer camellia.”
“People ask me what is my favorite camellia,” McKinnon said, “and I say, it’s the last one I saw.”
Also, the Grand Strand Camellia Society meets at 4:30 p.m. on the third Monday monthly at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Details at 843-995-1256, 843-651-3363 or www.atlanticcoastcamelliasociety.org/gscs.html.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, WEDNESDAY | 01.13, 01.14, 01.18
MLK Film Festival among various cinematic series
▪ As part of S.C. African American Heritage Foundation’s “Freedom Rally” weekend in Myrtle Beach, “MLK Film Festival,” in room 101 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, with free admission and parking: Friday, with “The March” at 2 p.m., “Boycott” 3:15 p.m., “Freedom Riders” 5:30 p.m., “The Witness: From the Balcony of Room 306” 7:45 p.m., and “Selma” 8:20 p.m.; Saturday, with “Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels” at 10 a.m., Disney’s “Selma, Lord, Selma” 1 p.m., and “Soundtrack for a Revolution: Every Generation Finds Its Voice,” 3:40 p.m., also with question-and-answer session with the Rev. Judith Upham, one of Daniels’ friends, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Also on Saturday: 5k run, 9 a.m. from Rockin’ Jump trampoline Park, 2200 N. Oak St., for $10 (www.myrtlebeachfestivalpromotions.com/martin-luther-king-5k/); and “Carolina Has Talent” youth contest, 5-8 p.m. in ballroom. 301-466-3028, 843-903-4939, 843-251-2061, or caahf.com.
▪ “Friday Night Classic Film Series,” 6:30 p.m. on select Fridays into early April at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, each with synopsis and discussion led by Bill Harvey and Tony Miller: “Dead Poet’s Society” on Jan. 13; “2001: A Space Odyssey,” Jan. 20; “Waterloo Bridge,” Feb. 17; “The Prince of Tides,” Feb. 24; “The Caine Mutiny,” March 3; “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” March 17; “Network,” March 24; “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” March 31; and “Tootsie,” April 7. Free. Reservations at 843-545-3623, or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Documentary Matinee Series,” 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway: Lineup of ETV-produced biographies on S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Revolutionary War on Jan. 18; Antebellum, Jan. 25; Civil War and Reconstruction, Feb. 1; Early 20th Century, Parts I and II, Feb. 8 and 15, respectively; World War II, Feb. 22; 20th Century, March 1; Late 20th Century, Parts I and II, March 8 and 15, respectively; and Modern, March 22. Free (museum open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays). 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
FRIDAYS, MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS | Through Febuary
Nature programs span Huntington Beach State Park
Huntington Beach State Park has winter nature programs for the first time in a few years. Mike Walker, an interpretive ranger there, shared this schedule through February, and many are free with park admission:
▪ “Secrets of the Salt Marsh,” 3-4 p.m. Fridays, at marsh boardwalk.
▪ “Hike with a Ranger,” 2.5 miles on Sandpiper Pond Nature Trail and beach, 2-4 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 28, and noon-2 p.m. Jan. 25 and Feb. 8; also, feel free to bring bag to collect shells.
▪ Jetty Hike, 2.5 miles guided by naturalist from north beach entrance 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 22 and Feb. 1.
▪ Atalaya tours of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington’s winter home, led by guide from the Friends of Huntington Beach State Park, 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and noon-1 p.m., for $2 extra.
▪ “Coastal Birding,” 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, along causeway.
▪ “Coastal Kayaking,” 10 a.m.-noon Mondays, guided salt-marsh tour – for ages 9 and older, and with adult accompaniment through age 15 – with pre-registration for $40 per person required with Black River Outdoors Center at 843-546-4840 by 4 p.m. the previous Sunday. – meet at 9:45 a.m. at park’s gift shop, then drive to Oyster Landing in Murrells Inlet, a half-mile north of park entrance.
The park, on U.S. 17, between Litchfield Beach and Murrells Inlet, and across from Brookgreen Gardens, is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 for ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger. Also, state park passes, to access all 47 sites across South Carolina, are $75 or $99. Details at 843-235-8755, 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
SATURDAY | 01.14
Bluegrass, classical piano concerts on Conway campuses
▪ Rivertown Bluegrass Society, Saturday, with Davis & Bradley at 5 and 7:15 p.m., and Kevin Prater Band 6 and 8 p.m., at Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
▪ Chang-Yong Shin, 21-year-old on piano, with music by Mozart, Chopin and Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Coastal Carolina University Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544. $7. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
TUESDAY | 01.17
‘Swarm’ to fill CCU Bryan Art Gallery
Adrian Rhodes’ “Swarm,” full of mixed media, especially printmaking, opens Tuesday, through Feb. 17, in the Coastal Carolina University Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and always free, in the Edwards College, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 in Conway. Also, join a reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Other exhibits:
▪ “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On,” an exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, 12-4:30 p.m. daily through March 12 at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park – open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ Exhibit of artworks by the late Julius “Juel” Clyde Owens, through Jan. 28 at Georgetown County Museum, 120 Broad St., Georgetown – open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free with admission: $5 for ages 19-59, $4 ages 60 and older, $2 ages 7-18, and free ages 6 and younger. 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.
▪ Nature photo exhibit by Phil Filiatrault of Georgetown, through February at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard – open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. Sundays. Free. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Elements of Nature,” with wildlife woodcarvings by Jim Comer, and pottery by Brian Evans, at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash, N.C., with opening reception, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, and exhibit through Feb. 25. Gallery open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
Comments