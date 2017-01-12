Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 13

Special events at two Myrtle Beach city sites
▪ “Jason Bourne” movie, 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ At Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus: “Mother’s Day” movie, 3 p.m., for adults, for free (843-918-2380): and social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m., for $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
Join ‘Strand Cinema’ in Georgetown
The Strand Cinema group begins a new weekend of movies: Friday, with “Harry and the Snowman” at 2:30 p.m. “The Physician” 7 p.m.; and Saturday, with “Sully” 2:30 p.m., and “Don’t Think Twice,” 7 p.m. Details at 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Details: At Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown; each $5 for members, otherwise $7.
Aristocats to jazz up library’s afternoon
Catch a swing/jazz evening by the Aristocats – with Clair Fancher on upright bass, Lloyd Kaplan on woodwinds, and Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 3-4 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. Free.
Improv troupe alternates comedy shows
Catch shows bv Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, all at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” for adults, Fridays through Jan. 20, for $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com, or $15 at door.
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” for all ages, Saturdays through Jan. 21, and on Jan. 25, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance) and $13 ages 4-11.
‘Normal Heart’ play in final weekend
Theatre of the Republic’s “The Normal Heart” – about one man’s quest to raise awareness about AIDS, in a show geared to adults – reaches its final weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: At Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 general, or $17 students, plus ticketing fees.
Weekend concerts include Breaking Benjamin
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has a busy weekend, including:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ Breaking Benjamin, 8 p.m. Saturday. $30 or $50, plus ticketing fees.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Gator sanctuary open weekends for winter
Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, has winter hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays (double check times and days for such variables as weather). Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.
Details: Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Winter rates, plus tax: $19.99 ages 13-61 (locals, with ID $12), $17.99 ages 62 and older, $16.99 military (with ID), $14.99 ages 4-12 ($7 locals), and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days. Annual passes are $49.99 for adults and $37.99 children.
