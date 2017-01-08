The Latest: Trump team urges faster Cabinet ethics review

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.8 Pause

0:48 Daughters of Myrtle Beach Mall shooting victim reflect on mother's life

1:24 Icy weather doesn't stop people from going on the beach

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:34 Daughters Missing Mae Davis On Mothers Day

0:49 SUV Crashes into Power Pole

7:20 911 call released in Myrtle Beach Mall shooting