Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 9

Library’s Kids Lego Club welcomes builders
Young fans of Lego blocks are invited to the Conway Kids Lego Club, meeting at 4 p.m. Monday and Jan. 23 , with structured builds and free play. Register at 843-915- 7435. More details at www.hcml.org.
Details: 4 p.m. at Horry County Memorial Library Conway branch, 801 Main St. Free.
Theater school’s open house in Conway
Theatre of the Republic’s Coastal Youth Theatre Arts School, for ages 6-18, will have an open house and meet-and-greet with directors for its winter/spring session, which will meet 4:30-7 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 16 (and possibly, Saturday morning classes) and culminate with public performances of “The Lion King Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1, and 3 p.m.. April 2. (Tuition for semester is $475, payable in two installments.) Details at 843-488-0821, www.coastalyouththeatre.com, or email lundacornelius@gmail.com.
Details: 5:30 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. (Also, “Actors Playhouse” series continues with Larry Kramer’s “The Normal Heart,” a show geared to adults, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13-14, and 3 p.m. Jan. 15, for $23 general, or $17 students, plus ticketing fees – www.theatreoftherepublic.com.)
Escape for ‘Nocturnal Animals’ film
Fans of independent, classic, foreign and notable films might like an easy escape for Cinematique of Wilmington, next with “Nocturnal Animals,” from 2016, and starring Jack Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The plot follows an art gallery owner, who, coping with the constant travels by her second husband, happens upon a manuscript written by her first husband, whom she has not seen in years. It’s rated R, and almost two hours long. Details at 910-632-2285 or www.thalianhall.org.
Details: 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, and 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington, for $8 plus tax.
Club open for play with model train displays
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
