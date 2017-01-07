Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 8

Boat expo, ‘Elvis Lives’ each sail into final day
▪ Grand Strand Boat & Sportsman Expo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.. $8 ages 13-64, $7 ages 65 and older, and $5 ages 3-11, and free ages 2 and younger. 843-650-2628, 336-233-0426 or www.grandstrandboatandsportsmanexpo.com.
▪ “Elvis Lives” tour, including three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest worldwide winners – Bill Cherry (paying tribute to Elvis’ early years and comeback special), Jay Dupuis (movie years), and Dean Z (concert years), from 2009, 2014 and 2013, respectively – 2 and 7 p.m. at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. Buy tickets at 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
Events include soup cook-off, Ugandan choir
▪ “Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, with “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” from 1961, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, at regular movie prices. 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
▪ Eighth annual “Soup Cook-Off” – benefiting Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center of Myrtle Beach – 3-5 p.m. at Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 S.C. 9 W., Longs. $10 ages 4 and older, for tasting of 18 soups, with a drink and dessert; and free ages 3 and younger. 843-448-4820 or www.coastalsamaritan.org.
▪ Watoto Children’s Choir, comprising 18 orphans from Uganda, 3 and 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach (Also, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Church, 310 Prince Creek Parkway, west from S.C. 707, near Murrells Inlet). Free. 813-948-4343 or www.watoto.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Actors Playhouse,” with Larry Kramer’s “The Normal Heart” – about one man’s quest to raise awareness about AIDS, in a show geared to adults – 3 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 15, and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13-14, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 general, or $17 students, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Mister Fifties’ “Elvis Birthday Bash,” 5 p.m. at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club monthly dinner meeting, 5 p.m at True BBQ, 341 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, at Pine Island Drive, just east of Coastal Grand mall area. Meal $20. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
