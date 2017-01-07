Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 7

Expo, ‘Elvis Lives,’ ‘Normal Heart’ among outings
▪ Grand Strand Boat & Sportsman Expo, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.. Daily admission $8 ages 13-64, $7 ages 65 and older, and $5 ages 3-11, and free ages 2 and younger. 843-650-2628, 336-233-0426, www.grandstrandboatandsportsmanexpo.com.
▪ Glass-blowing demonstrations, hourly from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. on first Saturday monthly at Conway Glass, 708 12th Ave., Conway. Free. 843-248-3558 or www.conwayglass.com.
▪ “Fish Tales – Our State Fish” – the red drum, with story time and puppet show led by Maria Knapik – 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Bonfire, noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Metropolitan Opera “Live in HD” series, at Cinemark at Coastal Grand mall, off Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, with “Nabucco,” 12:55 p.m., for $27 adult, $25 senior and $19 child (and encore at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, for $25, $21 and $18, respectively). 843-839-3225 or www.cinemark.com.
▪ S.C. Hall of Fame Film Series premiere, 4-5 p.m. at Horry County Museum, with introduction by Rodger Stroup for first film in series produced by ETV. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Elvis Lives” tour, including three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest worldwide winners – Bill Cherry (paying tribute to Elvis’ early years and comeback special), Jay Dupuis (movie years), and Dean Z (concert years), from 2009, 2014 and 2013, respectively – 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. Buy tickets at 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
▪ Strand Cinema: “The Physician,” at 2:30 p.m., and “Harry and the Snowman” 7 p.m. – both from 2013 – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Actors Playhouse,” with Larry Kramer’s “The Normal Heart” – about one man’s quest to raise awareness about AIDS, in a show geared to adults – 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 13-14, and 3 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 15, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23 general, or $17 students, plus ticketing fees. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Locash, with Ryan Follese, and Michael Tyler, 8:30 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $20, plus ticketing fees. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
Gator sanctuary open weekends for winter
Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, has winter hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.
Details: Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Winter rates, plus tax: $19.99 ages 13-61 (locals, with ID $12), $17.99 ages 62 and older, $16.99 military (with ID), $14.99 ages 4-12 ($7 locals), and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days. Annual passes $49.99 for adults and $37.99 children.
