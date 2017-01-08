Miss Grand Strand Pageants kickoff tea to crown Tuesday afternoon

After a five-year hiatus, the Miss Grand Strand and Miss Grand Strand Teen pageants are back on the runway in 2017, for young adults and older teens across Horry and Georgetown counties brimming with hopes to compete for state crowns.
Whoever wins in June for Miss South Carolina (www.miss-sc.org) and Miss South Carolina Teen then will move on to the Miss America (missamerica.org) and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen (maoteen.org) competitions, respectively. The reigning Miss South Carolina, Rachel Wyatt – a Greer native and Clemson University Tigers cheerleader – was first runner-up in September for Miss America 2017.
Joe G. Flowers Jr., executive director for Miss Grand Strand Pageants, is excited for a kickoff tea and meet-and-greet with pageant officials, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach. (For details and contest entry forms, reach Flowers at 843-390 0192 or email at jgflowers7529@gmail.com, or call Andrea Gibson at 910-706-6558.)
The Miss Grand Strand gala will be at 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at The Dunes Beach & Golf Club, 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, with Ed Piotrowski, chief meterologist at WPDE-TV 15, as master of ceremonies, assisted by Cindra Marshall, the local Senior Ms. South Carolina.
Q: What spurred the wave to get the Miss Grand Strand pageant back on the runway toward aspirations for Miss South Carolina and Miss America?
A: There has been an absence at Miss South Carolina for the past five years, and previously, the last Ms. Grand Strand was the dear Hilda Carter, a pageant guru and consummate, Southern belle diva, now deceased, and I felt called to bring a local Miss South Carolina pageant preliminary for Miss America back to the Grand Strand. It has been too long. We have fabulously talented, beautiful girls, who are focused in continuing their educations and are seeking scholarship funding to assist them.
Q: With two divisions, what array of backgrounds do pageants on this level draw typically? Do such rosters of entrants include such go-getters as musicians, athletes, Girl Scouts, artists, and college-focused students with eyes on careers in the medical field?
A: Miss Grand Strand consists of pageants for ages 14-17, in a teen division, and ages 18-24. The winners in each category are awarded $500 scholarships, and trips to compete respectively in Miss South Carolina Teen and Miss South Carolina, in Columbia in June. Entrants are focused on education, but utilizing this program as a foundation to propel them forward in their educational goals, and in life. ...
These women are very intelligent, articulate, talented, and beautiful inside and out, with good morals and leadership qualities. We see all sorts of talent now; vocalists are most popular, then dance, all forms of dance, as well as musical instrumentation, monologues, baton twirling, and talents across the board.
Q: For anyone locally pondering a Miss Grand Strand entry, what do registration and preparations entail?
A: General local qualifications, are meeting residency, school or work requirements as a resident of Horry or Georgetown counties, and the area of competitions are a private interview with judges, talent presentation, swimsuit on stage modeling, evening wear on stage modeling, and they must have platform or social cause they support, and have a track record within that. There is no entry fee, but Miss South Carolina respectfully requests a $100 donation to the Miss America Organization’s national charity, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, as part of contestant requirements.
Q: In what other ways must a contestant do her homework for each part in this local pageant?
A: They prepare themselves or have a local pageant coach work with them. There are so many young women here in the Grand Strand area, who are what we call pageant girls on the circuit, doing local pageants until they win with a chance to be Miss South Carolina or Miss America. Wow, what aspirations exist for these serious contenders and the mere windows and doors it can open as a local queen. In every woman is a queen.
Q: A look at the list of Miss America winners through the decades includes such movers and shakers as Bess Myerson (1945), Lee Meriwether (1955), Phyllis George (1971), Vanessa Williams (1984). Gretchen Carlson (1989), and Leanza Cornett (1993) – and two Palmetto State natives: Marian McKnight (1957) from Manning, and Kimberly Aiken (1994) from Columbia. What has kept Miss America in such high standing, especially with the value of, and accent on, scholarships, and a renewed vigor in awareness for this national ageant in this 21st century and 24/7, digital access world with more camera exposure and public interaction than ever?
A: Miss America and Miss South Carolina are such long-term traditions; Miss America is celebrating 96 years in 1917. With a wonderful reputation and solid training ground, Miss America is the Cadillac of pageants, rich in history. Just look at the lives and careers of former Miss Ameircas, notably Kim AIken, in our high-tech society this day and social media at its pinnacle. What a reputable vehicle for these young women to ride that wave of success in more ways than one.
Q: Ever cross paths with winners of other pageants such as Meredith Kirk, Mrs. South Carolina America 2014, from Murrells Inlet, or Dawn Smith Jordan, Miss South Carolina 1986 and second runner-up to Miss America in 1987?
A: Yes, I see Dawn Jordan Smith every June at the Miss South Carolina pageant in Columbia. I was 3 years old when Marian Mc Knight, Miss America 1957, was crowned. My family never missed a nationally televised Miss America Pageant; we all did our own scoring, with fun competitive skills, and we made it a family oriented event every year. I have grown up in the pageant world, and I am compassionate about what it does for young women and girls.
Q: What is the most valuable benefit – not measured in money – for pageant winners long term, maybe to inspire young women to envision and pursue dreams, and to share reminders about the value of education long after high school and college days have passed?
A: It molds them into the classic or contemporary, total-package young woman of the new 21st century, having been trained in the Miss America and Miss South Carolina skills, social graces, etiquette and social manner, which propels them not only now in their educational career paths, but into life, assuring them better chances at success in every aspect of their lives.
Q: When meeting Miss Canada International 1998 – Leanne Baird – in Hamilton, Ontario, near her hometown of Stoney Creek, she let my wife and me hold her crown, and I could not believe how heavy it was. In what other ways does earning such a prize make a person beam?
A: The Miss America crown is iconic in design and lightweight. The four high points of the top of the crown represent success, style, scholarship and service – all components of the Miss America Organization and its mission of educational opportunities and community service, highlighted by becoming a stylish and successful young woman of today’s world. I have been asked this question about the four points of the crown in my long history of serving as a judge for Miss America preliminaries locally and on the state level.
Contact STEVE PALISIN at 843-444-1764.
