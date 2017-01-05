Elephant in the Situation Room: HGTV beats CNN in 2016

2:52 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.5 Pause

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

2:12 Myrtle Beach airport opens staging lot for Uber drivers on Dec.1

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

2:03 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners