Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 6

See movies at libraries, rec center, theater
▪ “Don’t Breathe,” 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ Strand Cinema, on Friday with “Don’t Think Twice” at 2:30 p.m. and “Sully” 7 p.m., both from 2016; and on Saturday: “The Physician” (2013) at 2:30 p.m., and “Harry and the Snowman” (2013) 7 p.m. – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “God’s Not Dead Two,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. Free. 843-918-2380.
▪ “Citizen Kane,” 6:30 p.m. – in start of “Friday Night Classic Film Series – at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Tams play dinner benefit in Little River
The Tams will play a benefit dinner concert for the North Strand Housing Shelter (843-467-6448 or www.northstrandhousingshelter.org). Buy tickets at 843-385-3840.
Details: 5:30 p.m. at Maxwell’s Lounge, in Billy the Kid’s Restaurant, 3438 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River. $40 individual, or $75 pair – including prime-rib dinner.
House of Blues lines up weekend events
House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has a busy weekend, including:
▪ Jeremiah Reyes and Stan Gregory, playing 6:30 p.m. in restaurant on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
▪ Locash, with Ryan Follese, and Michael Tyler, 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $20, plus ticketing fees.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $31 ages 11 and older, $15.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Moore spends weekend at Comedy Cabana
Rollin’ Jay Moore, will perform two nights through Saturday, with Mark Evans and Cooter Douglas opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Details: 8 and 10:15 p.m. at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.
Gator sanctuary open weekends for winter
Alligator Adventure, also home to spotted hyenas, Chilean flamingos and other wildlife, has winter hours of 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays-Sundays. Details at 843-361-0789 or alligatoradventure.com.
Details: Alligator Adventure, adjacent to Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Winter rates, plus tax: $19.99 ages 13-61 (locals, with ID $12), $17.99 ages 62 and older, $16.99 military (with ID), $14.99 ages 4-12 ($7 locals), and free ages 3 and younger – and second-day-free pass available for return within seven days. Annual passes are $49.99 for adults and $37.99 children.
