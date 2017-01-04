Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 5

Two series on first Thursdays at library
Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard, has two free series on the first Thursdays monthly:
▪ Friends of the Waccamaw Library “1st Thursday” adult education, 10 a.m., with Becky Billingsley, author of “Wicked Myrtle Beach,” discussing Grand Strand bordellos, bootleggers and indulgent practices. 843-314-3177, or www.thefowl.org:
▪ 11th annual Litchfield Tea & Poetry Series, 3 p.m., with “Brookgreen Gardens: Nights of a Thousand Candles,” with Linda Ketron, editor/publisher, and Anne Swift Malarich, photographer. For details, email bardowl2@aol.com or libbypoet@gmail.com; to reserve a seat, email sbremner@gtcounty.org:
More library details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Mud-fish stew demos at L.W. Paul farm
See demonstrations on how mud-fish stew was prepared in a traditional setting. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, north of Conway – open 9 a.m.-4 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free.
Three sites to tour within wax museum
The Hollywood Wax Museum Entertainment Center comprises the Hollywood Wax Museum, Outbreak: Dread the Undead, and Hannah’s Maze of Mirrors. Details at 843-444-0091 or www.hollywoodwaxmyrtlebeach.com.
Details: Open 9 a.m. daily at 1808 21st Ave. N. Ext., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 Bypass, next to Broadway Grand Prix, with various price options, and always free for ages 3 and younger.
S.C. Civil War museum full of artifacts
See scores of artifacts from a war more than 150 years ago, including weaponry, uniforms, period gowns and petticoats, books, newspapers, and belt buckles. Details at 843-293-3377, 843-293-4344 or www.mbisr.com/sccivilwarmuseum.html.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays at S.C. Civil War Museum, in Myrtle Beach Indoor Shooting Range, 4857 U.S. 17 Bypass S., opposite Palmetto Pointe Drive, between Farrow Parkway and S.C. 544, south of Myrtle Beach, east of Socastee; $4 adults, $3 seniors/military, and $2 students.
