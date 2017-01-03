New this week in Myrtle Beach-area theaters

New This Week
Hidden Figures | The incredible untold story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson - brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence. PG. Starring: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe.
Underworld: Blood Wars | Vampire death dealer, Selene fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. R. Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, and Lara Pulver.
A Monster Calls | 12-year-old Conor, dealing with his mother's illness, a less-than-sympathetic grandmother, and bullying classmates, finds a most unlikely ally when a Monster appears at his bedroom window. PG-13. Starring: Lewis MacDougall, Felicity Jones and Toby Kebbell.
Continuing
La La Land | The story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, struggling to make ends meet while pursuing their dreams in a city known for destroying hopes and breaking hearts. PG-13. Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend.
Fences | Fences is the story of Troy Maxson, a mid-century Pittsburgh sanitation worker who once dreamed of a baseball career, but was too old when the major leagues began admitting black players. PG-13. Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis and Jovan Adepo.
Jackie | A searing and intimate portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, then Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy. R. Starring: Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard and Greta Gerwig.
Why Him? | Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. R. Starring: Bryan Cranston and James Franco
Assassin's Creed | Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. PG-13. Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.
Sing | Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Sing stars Buster Moon, a dapper Koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. PG. Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Seth MacFarlane.
Passengers | On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. PG-13. Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt and Michael Sheen.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story | In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. PG-13. Starring: Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Ben Mendelsohn.
Collateral Beauty | When a successful New York advertising executive suffers a great tragedy he retreats from life. While his concerned friends try desperately to reconnect with him, he seeks answers from the universe by writing letters to Love, Time and Death. PG-13. Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton and Keira Knightley.
Manchester by the Sea | Lee Chandler is a brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman for a Boston apartment block. One damp winter day he gets a call summoning him to his hometown, north of the city. His brother's heart has given out suddenly, and he's been named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew. R. Starring: Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them | The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. PG-13. Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol.
Moana | A spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest. PG. Starring: Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Jemaine Clement.
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews
Theater Information
▪ Carmike Broadway 16 (Broadway at the Beach), 1175 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1616 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Colonial 12 (Myrtle Beach mall), 10177 N. Kings Highway, North Myrtle Beach, 843-272-6598 or carmike.com
▪ Carmike Cinema BigD Theater, Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Beach, 843-445-1600 or carmike.com
▪ Cinemark at Myrtle Beach (Coastal Grand mall), 2100 Coastal Grand Circle, Myrtle Beach, 843-839-3225 or cinemark.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Rivertowne Stadium 12, 220 Rivertowne Blvd., Conway, 843-365-9000 or franktheatres.com
▪ Frank Theatres-Coastal Cinemas 10, 5200 Bridgers Road, Shallotte, N.C., 910-754-7469 or franktheatres.com
▪ Grand 14 at The Market Common, 4002 Deville St., Myrtle Beach, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com
Comments