Book easy escapes, memories for music, show tours across Carolinas

Artists and shows with tours stopping by bigger cities bring many choices for easy escapes across the Carolinas. With your newly christened 2017 calendars, check out our annual New Year’s roundup of dates and earmark some new memories through entertainment.
Take in two 2016 inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland. Chicago, celebrating its 50th anniversary – and with four founding members – just had its “Now More Than Ever: The History Of Chicago” documentary make its TV premiere Jan. 1 on CNN, with replays at 8 and 10 p.m. this Saturday. The band will play March 17 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, and March 18 at The Township Auditorium in Columbia. Steve Miller will bring his band and “Fly Like an Eagle” when performing March 28 at the Durham Performing Arts Center, which also will play host to the touring Broadway musical “Chicago,” May 12-14.
Earth, Wind & Fire – still with three originals, including Philip Bailey on lead vocals – and rock hall members since 2000, will sing about “September” and other hits on March 17 at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center, in downtown Wilmington, as well as March 24 in Columbia, April 1 in Durham, and April 2 in North Charleston.
“The Price Is Right Live!” will welcome contestants to “come on down” at various sites: March 19 in Columbia; March 23 at the Florence Civic Center, with Jerry Springer as guest host; March 25 in North Charleston; and March 26 at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.
Two cast members from the 1990s colossal sitcom “Seinfeld” are back on stage: Jason Alexander (George Costanza) will join the N.C. Symphony March 17-18 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, and Jerry Seinfeld will do a night of standup April 21 in Columbia.
Chris Lane visited Myrtle Beach twice last year – when the native of Kernersville, N.C., scored his first No. 1 hit, “Fix” – first in June as part of the second annual Carolina Country Music Fest, then in August at the The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill. Hooked up with heavyweights, he and Dustin Lynch are the opening acts for Florida Georgia Line “Dig Your Roots” tour, coming March 23 to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, and April 27 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Fans of ABBA tunes also have two opportunities to say, and sing, “Thank you for the music,” too, with the “Mamma Mia!” farewell tour, April 25-26 in North Charleston, and May 5-7 in Durham.
SOUTH CAROLINA
▪ Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Dargan St., Florence: “A Spring to Remember,” all 7:30 p.m., with Lee Greenwood on March 12; Blood, Sweat & Tears, with Bo Bice on lead, April 6; and Rick Springfield, May 12. 843-661-4444 or www.fmupac.org.
▪ Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20: “Monster Jam,” 7 p.m. Feb. 3, and 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo, 8 p.m. Feb. 10-11; Brantley Gilbert, with Tucker Beathard, Luke Combs, and Brian Davis, 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Toby Keith, 7 p.m. March 9 (postponed from Sept. 22); “The Price Is Right Live,” with guest host Jerry Springer, 7:30 p.m. March 23; and Harlem Globetrotters, 3 p.m. April 2. Information at 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com. Tickets at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, between International Boulevard and Montague Avenue, off Exit 213 from Interstate 26 – or take Interstate 526 from Mount Pleasant to one exit past I-26: “Monster Jam,” 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14; “Wild Kratts Live!” 1 p.m. Jan. 21; The Beach Boys, with Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; NuSoul Revival Tour, with Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings, and The Foreign Exchange, 7 p.m. Feb. 4; S.C. Ballet’s “Beauty and the Beast,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11; “Once,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22; on Feb. 25 – Miranda Lambert, 7 p.m. in coliseum, and The Piano Guys 7:30 p.m. in arts center; Feb. 26 – “Twenty One Guys,” 7 p.m. in arts center, and Foreigner, 7:30 p.m. in coliseum; Ron White, 8 p.m. March 3; March 10, both 8 p.m. – Norah Jones in arts center, and “Charleston Jam Fest in coliseum; Amos Lee, 7:30 p.m. March 12; “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella,’” 7:30 p.m. March 14-15; Chicago, March 17; Rockin’ Road to Dublin, March 19; “The Price Is Right Live,” 8 p.m. March 25; Harlem Globetrotters, 2 and 7 p.m. April 1; Earth, Wind & Fire, 7:30 p.m. April 2; Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 7:30 p.m. April 20; “Mamma Mia!” 7:30 p.m. April 25-26; Florida Georgia Line, with Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane, 7 p.m. April 27; and “I Love the ‘’90s,” including Vanilla Ice and Salt N Pepa, 7 p.m. April 28. Information or www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com. Tickets 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Also, S.C. Carolina Stingrays, Double-A, ECHL affiliate of Washington Capitals – and 1999, 2001 and 2009 Kelly Cup Champions – in coliseum, with home games through April 8 (843-744-2248 or www.stingrayshockey.com).
▪ Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., Columbia, mostly 7 p.m.: Lee Brice and Justin Moore, Jan. 20; “Monster Jam,” Feb. 10-11; Katt Williams, Feb. 12; Luke Bryan, with Brett Eldredge, and Brett Young, Feb. 23; “Winter Jam,” including Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon, NewSong, and Thousand Foot Krutch, Feb. 24; Harlem Globetrotters, March 31; and Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m. April 19. Information 803-576-9200 or www.coloniallifearena.com. Tickets 855-456-2849 or www.lmctix.com.
▪ The Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia – Jahem, 7 p.m. Jan. 15; “The Kings & Queens of Hip-Hop,” including DMX, Ja Rule, Juvenile, Ying Yang Twins, and Michel’le, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21; sixth annual Columbia Blues Festival, with Sir Charles Jones, Latimore, Bishop Bullwinkle, Lenny Williams, Roy C, and Lebrado, 7 p.m. Feb. 18; ZZ Top, 8 p.m. Feb. 21; Ron White, 8 p.m. March 2; Newsboys, 7 p.m. March 10; Amos Lee, 8 p.m. March 11; Chicago, 7:30 p.m. March 18; “The Price Is Right Live,” 7 p.m. March 19; Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. March 24; and Jerry Seinfeld, 7 p.m. April 21. Information 803-576-2350 or www.thetownship.org. Tickets 803-576-2356, 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 650 N. Academy St., Greenville: “Monster Jam,” 7 p.m. Jan. 27, and 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28; Bon Jovi, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Mike Epps, with Bruce Bruce and Tony Rock, 7 p.m. Feb. 12; “Winter Jam,” 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Casting Crowns, with Danny Gokey, and Unubroken, 7 p.m. March 9; Toby Mac, 6:30 p.m. April 4; Eric Church, 8 p.m. May 6; and Greenville Music Festival, with Keith Sweat, 112, Next, K-Ci, and JoJo, time to be announced for May 17. Information 864-241-3800 or www.bonsecoursarena.com. Tickets 800-653-8000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Also, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of New York Rangers, with home games through April 7 (864-674-7825 [PUCK] or www.swamprabbits.com).
NORTH CAROLINA
▪ Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington: “42nd Street, 7:30 pm.. Feb. 1; Paula Poundstone, 8 p.m. Feb. 10; “Riverdance,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; “Pippin,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 2 p.m. April 8; The Midtown Men, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Michael Bolton, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26; “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella,’ ” 7:30 p.m. Frb. 28-March 1; Lionel Popkin, 7:30 p.m. March 16; Earth, Wind & Fire 7:30 p.m. March 17; “Stomp,” 7:30 p.m. March 22; Jason Isbell,with Hiss Golden Messenger, 7 p.m. March 30; Home Free, 8 p.m. April 12; Trisha Brown Dance Company, 7:30 p.m. April 20-21; and “Dirty Dancing,” 7:30 p.m. May 2-3. 910-362-7999 or cfcc.edu/capefearstage/tickets-and-events/.
▪ Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville – From I-95, take Exit 46 for N.C. 87 north, then take Owen Drive west (left) a short distance; complex will be on the left: Lee Brice and Justin Moore, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; The Beach Boys, including Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30; Travis Tritt, 8 p.m. Feb. 2; Popovich Comedy Pet Theater, 6 p.m. Feb. 4; Newsboys, 6 p.m. Feb. 12; “Brain Candy Live! with Adam Savage and Michael Stevens, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Foreigner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Ron White, 7:30 p.m. March 4; “Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live,” 4:30 p.m. March 5; Luke Bryan, with Brettt Eldredge, 7 p.m. March 10; The Ten Tenors, 8 p.m. March 18; “The Price Is Right Live,” 7:30 p.m. March 26; Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m. March 30; “Rhythm in the Night – The Irish Dance Spectacular,” 7:30 p.m. March 31; “Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles,” 7:30 p.m. April 11; and “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 23. 910-438-4100, 888-257-6208 or www.crowncomplexnc.com. Also, Fayetteville FireAntz, in Southern Professional Hockey League, in coliseum, with home games through April 8 (910-321-0123 or www.fireantzhockey.com).
▪ PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh – From I-95, take I-40 west to Exit 290 to N.C. 54 – Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; “Winter Jam,” 5 p.m. Jan. 22; “The Comedy Get Down,” with Cedric ‘The Entertainer,” D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy, 8 p.m. Jan. 27; “Monster Jam,” 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 28 and 1 p.m. Jan. 29; Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Feb. 9-12; Casting Crowns, 6 p.m. March 10; Stevie Nicks, with the Pretenders, 6 p.m. March 19; Harlem Globetrotters, 2 and 7 p.m. March 25; Jeff Dunham, 7 p.m. April 7; Red Hot Chili Peppers, 6:30 p.m. April 15; “I Love the ’90s” tour, 6 p.m. April 27; New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul, and Boyz II Men, 7:30 p.m. July 11; and Bruno Mars, 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Information 919-861-2300 or www.thepncarena.com. Tickets 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Also, Carolina Hurricanes, 2006 National Hockey League Stanley Cup champions – formerly Hartford (Conn.) Whalers, 1972-79 in former World Hockey Association, and 1979-97 in NHL – with home games through April 8 (919-861-2323, 866-645-2263 [NHL-CANES] or hurricanes.nhl.com).
▪ Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. South St., Raleigh, between Salisbury and Wilmington streets, five blocks south of N.C. State Capitol: NuSoul Revival Tour, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; “Back 2 the ‘’80s” Tour, with Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Whodini, Al B Sure, Cherrelle, Hi Five, and Chubb Rock, 8 p.m. Feb. 4; Hayes Grier, 8 p.m. Feb. 19; Norah Jones, 8 p.m. March 14; 10th annual Raleigh Blues Festival, with Bishop Bullwinkle, Sir Charles Jones, Tucka, Lebrado, and Theodis Ealey, 8 p.m. March 17 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium; Jason Alexander with N.C. Symphony, 8 p.m. March 17-18 in Meymandi Concert Hall; Sinbad, 8 p.m. March 19; Michael Fabiano, 8 p.m. March 28; and Geoff Tate, 8 p.m. April 6. Information 919-996-8700 or www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com. Tickets 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham, next to Durham Bulls Athletic Park: “An American In Paris,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; Tim Hawkins, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” 2 and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21; Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22; Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, 8 p.m. Jan. 27; “Hedrig & the Angry Inch Musical,” Jan. 31-Feb. 5; Chris Rock, 8 p.m. Feb. 13-15; Jay Leno, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Tony Bennett, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19; “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” Feb. 21-26; “Brain Candy Live!” 7:30 p.m. March 1; Martina McBride, 7:30 p.m. March 2; Dawes, 8 p.m. March 5; The Naked Magicians, 7:30 p.m. March 9; “Get the Led Out” Led Zeppelin tribute, 8 p.m. March 10; “The Bodyguard,” March 14-19; Celtic Woman, 7 p.m. March 23; Steve Miller Band, 7:30 p.m. March 28; Gabriel Iglesias, 8 p.m. March 31; Earth, Wind & Fire, 8 p.m. April 1; “Something Rotten!” April 4-9; Steve Martin and Martin Short with Steep Canyon Rangers, 8 p.m. April 20-21; Brian Regan, 8 p.m. April 22; Alan Cumming, 7:30 p.m. April 27; Common, 8 p.m. April 29; “Mamma Mia!” May 5-7; “Move Beyond,” with siblings Julianne and Derek Hough, 7:30 p.m. May 9; “Chicago,” May 12-14; “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 20-21; “Finding Neverland,” May 23-28; and “The King and I,” June 6-11. Information 919-688-3722 (DPAC) or www.dpacnc.com. Tickets 919-680-2787, or through Ticketmaster at 800-982-2787 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W. Lee St., Greensboro – From Interstate 73/U.S. 220 north, follow U.S. 220 as it turns into Freeman Mill Road, then cross I-85 and proceed for about two more miles, then left on Ellington Street – “Monster Jam Triple Threat Series,” 7 p.m. Jan. 13-14; Neil deGrasse Tyson, 7 p.m. Jan. 31; O’Jays, with Midnight Star, and Dru Hill, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; Justin Moore and Lee Brice, 7 p.m. Feb. 4; Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey “Circus Xtreme,” Feb. 8-12; Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m. Feb. 24; Twenty One Pilots, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Florida Georgia Line, 7 p.m. March 23; “Winter Jam,” 6 p.m. March 25; Harlem Globetrotters, 3 p.m. March 26; Frankie Beverly & Maze, with Ginuwine and Guy featuring Teddy Riley, 8 p.m. April 14; Eric Church, 8 p.m. May 20; Roger Waters, 8 p.m. July 18; Guns & Roses, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11; amd Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Information 336-373-7400 or www.greensborocoliseum.com. Tickets 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com.
▪ Spectrum Center (formerly Time Warner Cable Arena), 333 E. Trade St., Charlotte: “Monster Jam,” 7 p.m. Friday, and 1 and 7 p.m Saturday; Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus “Out Of This World,” Feb. 1-5; “Winter Jam,” 7 p.m. Feb. 19; “Game of Thrones,” with Ramin Djawadi, 8 p.m. March 9; “Worship Night In America” tour, with Chris Tomlin, Big Daddy Weave, Phil Wickham, Zach Williams, Mosaic MSC, and Jason Barton, 7 p.m. April 13; Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m. April 17; Neil Diamond, time to be announced for April 28; The Weeknd, 7:30 p.m. May 17; Lionel Richie, with Mariah Carey, 7 p.m. May 21; New Kids on the Block, with Paula Abdul, and Boyz II Men, 7:30 p.m. July 13; and Bruno Mars, 8 p.m. Sept. 14. Information 704-688-9000 or www.timewarnercablearena.com. Tickets 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Also, Charlotte Hornets, in National Basketball Association, with home games through April 8 (704-688-8000 or www.nba.com/hornets).
▪ Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte: Katt Williams, 7 p.m. Jan. 15; “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop,” with Scarface, 8 Ball & MJG, Pastor Troy, Mystikal, Bun B, Trick Daddy, and Juvenile, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Casting Crowns, 6 p.m. March 11. Information 704-372-3600 or www.bojanglescoliseum.com. Tickets 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com. Also, Charlotte Checkers, Triple-A, American Hockey League affiliate of Carolina Hurricanes, with home games through April 9 (704-342-4423 or gocheckers.com).
SAVANNAH, GA.
Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave., Savannah: Garrison Keillor, 7 p.m. Friday; “Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue,” 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 18; Michael Carbonaro, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; Kountry Wayne, 8 p.m. Jan. 21; Tedeschi Trucks Band, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; Shen Yun, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21; Mike Epps, with Bruce Bruce and Rickey Smiley, 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Joe Bonamassa, 8 p.m. Feb. 25; Styx, 8 p.m. March 3; Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m. March 9; Celtic Woman, 7 p.m. March 14; The Ten Tenors, 7 p.m. March 20; “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop,” 8 p.m. April 8; and Jeff Dunham, 7:30 p.m. April 19. Information , 912-651-6550 or savannahcivic.com/events/. Tickets 912-651-6556, 912-651-6557, 800-351-7469 or www.etix.com/ticket/online/.
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
