‘Elvis Lives’ tour kicks off at Legends in Concert | Best Bets

FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 01.06-01.08
Three ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’ winners play ‘Elvis Lives’
Celebrations are booked for the anniversary of the birthday of Elvis Presley, born Jan. 8, 1935, and who would have been 81 this year:
▪ Sixth annual “Elvis Lives” theatrical tour kickoff, including three Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest worldwide winners – Bill Cherry (paying tribute to Elvis’ early years and comeback special), Jay Dupuis (movie years), and Dean Z (concert years), from 2009, 2014 and 2013, respectively – 2 and 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. Buy tickets at 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach. (Other regional tour stops: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Duke Center for the Performing Arts’ Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh, N.C. – tickets at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com, and details at 919-996-8700 or www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com; and 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at Gaillard Center in Charleston – 843-242-3099 or www.gaillardcenter.com.) More details at www.elvislivestour.com.
▪ Mister Fifties’ “Elvis Birthday Bash,” 5 p.m. Sunday at Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, in Galleria complex, north of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge. 843-798-2639 or misterfifties.com, or venue at 843-712-1724.
FRIDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY | 01.06, 01.09, 01.10
Theater starts play, youth arts school session; CCU gets jazzy
Theatre of the Republic, in its 47th year of community theater, at the Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway, has two stages on the go to start January.
▪ Next in the “Actors Playhouse” nonmusical series, Larry Kramer’s “The Normal Heart” – about one man’s quest to raise awareness about AIDS, in a show geared to adults – 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 15. Tickets are $23 general, or $17 students, plus ticketing fees.
▪ Coastal Youth Theatre Arts School, for ages 6-18, has a winter/spring session, meeting 4:30-7 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 16 (and possibly, Saturday morning classes), and culminating with public performances of “The Lion King Jr.,” 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1, and 3 p.m.. April 2. An open house and meet-and-greet with directors is 5:30 p.m. Monday. Tuition for semester is $475, payable in two installments. Details at www.coastalyouththeatre.com, or email lundacornelius@gmail.com.
More information on Theatre of the Republic at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Also in Conway, two Coastal Carolina University music professors – Matthew White and Tim Fischer – will welcome the Michael Feinberg Trio from New York, for a jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Edwards Recital Hall, on the main campus, off U.S. 501 and S.C. 544. Tickets are $17, with CCU discounts available. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 01.06-01.08
Expo on boats, sports makes wake for whole weekend
The 34th annual Grand Strand Boat & Sportsman Expo will cruise all weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North.
Show hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, with daily admission of $8 for ages 13-64, $7 ages 65 and older, and $5 ages 3-11, and free ages 2 and younger.
Scheduled seminars, free with show admission, are:
▪ Friday – “Boating Basics” at 11 a.m., with U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary; “Secrets of In-shore Fishing” noon with Capt. Lin Fore; “In-shore Fishing ‘Carolina Style,’” 1:30 p.m. with Capt. Mike McDonald; “Techniques for ‘Carolina Kings’” 3 p.m. with Capt. Jason Burton; and Safety on the Water” 4:30 p.m. with U.S. Power Squadron.
▪ Saturday – “Kayak Fishing Techniques” 10:30 a.m. with Mike Eady; “Secrets of In-shore Fishing” noon; “The King Slinger,” 1:30 p.m. with Capt. Jason Burton; “In-shore Fishing ‘Carolina Style,’ ” 3 p.m.; and “Trailer Towing ‘101,’ ” 4:30 p.m. with Wesco Trailers.
▪ Sunday –“Trailer Safety,” 11 a.m. with Wesco Trailers; “Kayak Fishing the Back Waters,” noon with Eady; In-shore Fishing ‘Carolina Style,’” 1:30 p.m.; and “The ‘Master’ of the Cast Net,” 3 p.m. with Burton.
Details from the Grand Strand Boating Association at 843-650-2628, 336-233-0426, www.grandstrandboatandsportsmanexpo.com, or email kdb707@gmail.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY, TUESDAY | 01.07, 01.08, 01.10
Premieres at museums, both free to see; soup, choir at churches
▪ Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays with free admission, has several special events booked through January, starting Saturday with “Major Themes in South Carolina’s History,” with Rodger Stroup, at 1 p.m., and S.C. Hall of Fame Film Series premiere, 4-5 p.m., with an introduction by Stroup for the first film in a series produced by ETV. Also: “Dueling in Charleston: Violence Refined in the Holy City,” a lecture and book signing with J. Grahame Long, 1 p.m. Jan. 28. More details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org. Also, the museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, off U.S. 701, north of Conway, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free, will have a “Smokehouse Day” Jan. 21. Reach farm at 843-365-3596.
▪ Eighth annual “Soup Cook-Off” – benefiting Coastal Samaritan Counseling Center of Myrtle Beach – 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Living Water Baptist Church, 1569 S.C. 9 W., Longs. $10 ages 4 and older, for tasting of 18 soups, with a drink and dessert; and free ages 3 and younger. 843-448-4820 or www.coastalsamaritan.org.
▪ Watoto Children’s Choir from Uganda, 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 706 14th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-272-5236 or www.watoto.com.
▪ “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” opening Tuesday, going through April 16 – along with “Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” through April 23 – at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, and free. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY | 01.07, 01.08
Screen series highlight Met Opera, ‘Flashback Cinema’
▪ Metropolitan Opera “Live in HD” series, at Cinemark at Coastal Grand mall, off Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach, with “Nabucco,” 12:55 p.m. Saturday, for $27 adult, $25 senior and $19 child; and encore at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11, for $25, $21 and $18, respectively. Also, these other scheduled shows, on Saturdays with encores on Wednesdays (check for times and prices): “Romeo et Juliette,” Jan. 21 and 25; “Rusalka,” Feb. 25 and March 1; “La Traviata,” March 11 and 15; “Idomeneo,” March 25 and 29; “Eugene Onegin,” April 22 and 26; and “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13 and 17. 843-839-3225 or www.cinemark.com.
“▪ Flashback Cinema,” at Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” from 1961, on Jan. 8 and 11, “Aliens” (1986) Jan. 15 and 18, “Citizen Kane” (1941) Jan. 22 and 25, “Gone with the Wind” (1939) Jan. 29 and Feb. 1, “The King and I” (1956) Feb. 5 and 8, “It Happened One Night” (1934) Feb. 12 and 15, and “The Godfather” (1972) Feb. 19 and 22. Each screening at regular movie prices.843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
