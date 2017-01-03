Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 4

Museum shows documentaries at 1 p.m. weekly
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup: Rod Gragg’s “Profiles in American Character: Robert E. Lee” on Jan. 4, then these ETV-produced biographies S.C. Hall of Fame inductees, by era – Colonial on Jan. 11, Revolutionary War on Jan. 18, and Antebellum on Jan. 25. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Weekly cruise-in rolls in Conway
Starting 2017, Hot Rod Promotions continues with cruise-ins every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 4-7 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Aristocats trio back for weekly winter gigs
The Aristocats jazz trio – with Lloyd Kaplan on clarinet and saxophone, Dr. Joe Moyer on percussion, and 96-year-old Nat Piccirilli on guitar and banjo – begins another winter of weekly gigs on Wednesdays, with plans through March. Details at 843-831-0505.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at McCann’s Pub & Eatery (The Old Bull and Bush), 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach\. No cover charge.
‘Beach’s Best Comic,’ Forrester play club
“The Beach’s Best Comic” finals play out. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: 8 p.m. at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, with $11.16 admission. (Also, Andy Forrester headlining, 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, for $15.)
Old Bridge Museum open Wednesdays
Visit the Old Bridge Preservation Society’s museum, open through winter, 1-4 p.m Wednesdays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Details at 910-363-6585 or oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Details: At Old Bridge Museum, 109 Shoreline Drive W., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free.
Auto museum motors down memory lane
See a museum of muscle and classic cars and trucks owned and restored by car enthusiast Paul Cummings. Details at 843-903-4774 or wheelsofyesteryearmb.com.
Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Wheels of Yesteryear, 413 Hospitality Lane, near Carolina Forest, off U.S. 501, across from main entrance to Tanger Outlets, by Myrtle Beach Speedway, for plus tax, $10 ages 16 and older, $7 ages 8-15, and free ages 7 and younger.
