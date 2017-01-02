Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 3

Stamp club convenes every first Tuesday
The Myrtle Beach Stamp Club – which will have its 25th anniversary Myrtle Beach Stamp & Postcard Show Feb. 11-12 at the Clarion Hotel, next to The Boathouse Waterway & Grill, just west of Myrtle Beach – meets the first Tuesday monthly, welcoming anyone interested in stamp collecting. The topic this time will focus on “Captain Cook.” Details at 843-347-0087, or email lilfort@sccoast.net.
Details: 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free admission; memberships $10 for 2017.
Kennel club gathers at Friendly’s Restaurant
The Myrtle Beach Kennel Club meets on the first Tuesday every month. Details at 843-902-6338 or www.myrtlebeachkennelclub.com.
Details: 7 p.m. at Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. (Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to buy, join dinner beforehand.)
Experience ‘Gee’s Bend’ quilt art at museum
“Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” an exhibit through April 23, shows a series of fine art etchings designed by four quilt makers – and produced in collaboration with Paulson Bott Press of Berkeley, Calif., shown side by side with quilts from Gee’s Bend (now Boykin), Ala. (Also, Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” opens Jan. 10, going through April 16.) Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free.
