Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 2

Brookgreen to close special yuletide exhibits
Experience two exhibits in their final day: “Holiday Memories of Yesteryear: Nostalgia, Beauty, and Fun,” with electric model trains, and “A Forest Sanctuary,” in horticulture theme. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931.or www.brookgreen.org
Details: Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park and open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free with admission, which lasts Admission lasts seven consecutive regular days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
Final day to lace up skates at ice rinks
▪ Public ice skating, in two-hour sessions on a full-size rink, noon, and 3 and 6 p.m., at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20 – from Myrtle Beach, take U.S. 501 north, onto S.C 576 west, then U.S. 76 west, then right (west) on David McLeod Boulevard – the I-20 spur – for about a mile, then left on West Radio Drive – noon, and 6 and 8:30 p.m. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3. 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com.
▪ Synthetic ice rink, noon-10 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 21st and 29th avenues North in Myrtle Beach, between both Carmike Cinemas buildings, and across from Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf. $10 admission includes skate rental. 843-750-0580.
Play with, observe club’s model trains
The Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site contains several working model trains the public is welcome to enjoy, with extra hours this week. Details at 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
Details: 4-7 p.m. Mondays, noon-4 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m Saturdays, at the club site, in Myrtle Beach mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, for free.
Both local state parks open daily
Both area state parks are open at 6 a.m. every day of the year – including this federal holiday for New Year’s – for walks, bicycling, and nature and bird watching. Details at www.southcarolinaparks.com:
▪ Myrtle Beach State Park, till 8 p.m., on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Farrow Parkway/South Ocean Boulevard, across from Seagate Village. 843-238-5325 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Huntington Beach State Park, till 6 p.m., on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens. 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
Comments