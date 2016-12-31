Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Jan. 1

Join ‘First-Day Hikes’ with ranger guides
Most free with park admission ($5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger), and no registration necessary:
▪ Myrtle Beach State Park, on South Kings Highway, at south city limits, across from Seagate Village. Two hikes from nature center: 1.5 miles, for adults, 10 a.m.-noon from on Sculptured Oak Nature Trail and beach; and for families with children ages 5 and older, 0.5 miles 1:30-3 p.m. in woods and on beach. 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens: 2-4 p.m., 2.5 miles from North Beach parking lot, on Sandpiper Pond Nature Trail and beach. 843-237-4440 or www.huntingtonbeachsp.com.
▪ Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, near McClellanville (On U.S. 17, head 16 miles south from Georgetown, and after crossing the South Santee River, into Charleston County, take the first right, or west, on Rutledge Road, and find the park entrance on the right in three miles). Walk 1.25 miles on nature trail, 10-11 a.m. Free. 843-546-9361, www.southcarolinaparks.com/hampton, or email hampton@scprt.com.
Finales for Conway lights, Opry yuletide show
▪ “Conway Celebration of Lights,” 5:30-9 p.m., at Marina Drive and Ash Pond Road in downtown Conway, along Elm Street – use Third Avenue exit from U.S. 501 Bypass. $5 per vehicle with 1-7 passengers, $10 with 8-14 guests, $15 with 15-24, and $25 with 25 or more. 843-488-1950 or www.cityofconway.com.
▪ “The Carolina Opry Christmas Special – The Christmas Show of the South,” at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – 7 p.m. Prices at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Two more days for ice skating in rinks
▪ Public ice skating, in two-hour sessions on a full-size rink, at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20 – from Myrtle Beach, take U.S. 501 north, onto S.C 576 west, then U.S. 76 west, then right (west) on David McLeod Boulevard – the I-20 spur – for about a mile, then left on West Radio Drive – 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Monday. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3. 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com.
▪ Synthetic ice rink, noon-10 p.m. daily through Monday at Broadway at the Beach, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 21st and 29th avenues North in Myrtle Beach, between both Carmike Cinemas buildings, and across from Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf. $10 admission includes skate rental. 843-750-0580.
Medieval Times, Comedy Cabana entertain
▪ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, at 2904 Fantasy Way – close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – 6 p.m. Price details at 843-236-4635, 800-436-4386, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx.
▪ Tim Young, with Jesse Jones and Cooter Douglas opening, 8 p.m. at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
Comments