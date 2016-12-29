Milwaukee Bucks' new arena reaches milestone in construction

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

3:37 President Obama's final 2016 press conference

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

0:43 A group of 20 picket in support of International Drive construction