Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 29

Clubs laugh with lineups into holiday weekend
▪ Tim Young, and Jesse Jones and Cooter Douglas opening, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach – 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, each $15 or $17.50; and “New Year’s Eve Extravaganza,” Saturday, 7:30 p.m. for $30 or $35, and 10 p.m. for $45 or $50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ Tyrone Davis, at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach – 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, each $15, and New Year’s Eve on SaturdayDec. 31, at 7:45 p.m. for $20 single or $35 pair, and 10:15 p.m., for $22.50/$35, respectively. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Drive-through displays in final nights
▪ “The Greatest Christmas Light Show,” 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Friday – at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway. $15 per vehicle with 1-15 passengers, $30 with 16-30 guests, and $60 with 31 or more (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses). parks.nmb.us.
▪ “Conway Celebration of Lights,” 5:30-9 p.m. daily through Thursday and on Sunday, and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Marina Drive and Ash Pond Road in downtown Conway, along Elm Street – use Third Avenue exit from U.S. 501 Bypass. $5 per vehicle with 1-7 passengers, $10 with 8-14 guests, $15 with 15-24, and $25 with 25 or more. 843-488-1950 or www.cityofconway.com.
Two bows left for ‘Redneck Christmas Show’
The final week for “A Redneck Christmas Show” gets under way: 7 p.m. Thursday, and 6 p.m. Saturday. (Also, “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 7 p.m. Friday, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Ticket details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
Details: At GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near Super 8 motel.
Sister sites open daily through Saturday
Two sister entities in Brunswick County are open extra days this week, daily through Saturday. Details at www.museumplanetarium.org:
▪ Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 910-579-1016.
▪ Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C., with this Sky Theater schedule: “Season of Light” at noon and 6 p.m., “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “Seven Wonders” 3 p.m. (half-price admission for this show only), “The Sky Tonight” 4 p.m., and “Laser Holidays” 7 p.m. 910-575-0033.
Details: Museum admission and planetarium shows each are $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger.
Ice open for skaters in Florence arena
Public ice skating, in two-hour sessions on a full-size rink, continue through Monday at the Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20, with this schedule: noon, and 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. daily through Saturday; 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and noon, and 3 and 6 p.m. Monday. Details at 843-679-9417 and www.florenceciviccenter.com.
Details: At Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3.
Comments