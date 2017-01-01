Play lets CCU professor come full circle, from son to father

It’s sort of like father, like son – but not in that order – for John Woodson, who covers stage auditions, directing and acting in classes at Coastal Carolina University.
The visiting theater professor, with more than four decades of experience spread across stage, film and television, will play the father, Joe Keller, in a run of the Arthur Miller classic drama “All My Sons,” Jan. 4-29 at The Repertory Theatre in St. Louis, as part of the venue’s 50th anniversary season (314-968-4925 or www.repstl.org/season/show/all_my_sons/). More than 30 years ago, he played son Chris Keller in a production in Houston for which Miller was co-director.
During a telephone call on Dec. 26, Woodson underscored why his first love remains theater. He also voiced his interest in mounting a solo show about Clarence Darrow, a role for which the late Henry Fonda developed in the 1970s for Broadway and a TV movie.
Q: Playing a son in “All My Sons” in the early 1980s, and now the father – also with the play’s post-World War II setting – how much has this coming “full circle” on stage make you even more thankful for what has evolved in your career – on so many aspects of theater, besides acting and directing – and your own growth, off the stage?
A: To go from a son to the father, and have that journey, I am still reeling from this opportunity. I understand the characters. It comes back to you, and it has kind of come back to me a little bit, with what he’s going through. I never had looked at this from the father’s point of view, so I have started taking ownership of this role.
Q: How did the timing for the run. Jan. 4-29, at The Rep in St. Louis work out?
A: I have worked with this play’s director, Seth Gordon, a half-dozen times, and I have worked in St. Louis probably 5-6 times. ... The timing for this was perfect. I started rehearsals just before the last day of classes this fall at Coastal. ... If you’re a director, or sometimes actor, you can go away during the year, but for 3-4 weeks at the most. ... Since I started teaching at CCU, I probably have turned down a half-dozen opportunities over the last 6-7 years.
Q: What have been your favorite plays to see, and where?
A: I like the Guthrie Theater, in Minneapolis, and in New York, I like to see some Broadway shows, and I really love to see some off-Broadway productions. There’s some interesting work at the Brooklyn Academy of Music ... and all those new sorts of venues. ...
Locally, I enjoy going to Greenville. I used to run the The Warehouse Theatre there, and I still like to see, once in a while, what the crews there are doing, ... and the productions at Coastal are worthy of a good look.
Q: Never will I forget seeing Colm Wilkinson in “Les Miserables,” especially singing “Bring Him Home,” in 1998 in Toronto. With your watching from the audience, just as a fan, whose performances through the years has left you breathless?
A: My favorite actor in the world is Michael Gambon, an English actor born in Ireland. He’s now retired, and he was in English and American theater for many, many years. It’s unfortunate that many people today know him mainly for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” movies. ... He’s just a terrific actor. So is Brian Cox, a Scottish actor who has been very successful in England and America. ... I also went to see George C. Scott on stage.
Q: How special was playing Kent with “King Lear,” Hal Holbrook, some pride and joy from my hometown Cleveland?
A: I did that for a run in Cleveland, then the show took a two-month hiatus, and it opened off-Broadway. Hal is one of the sweetest, most generous actors I’ve ever met. ... We got to be good friends afterward. ... I saw him do his Mark Twain one-man show. ... You completely forget that it’s Hal Holbrook. You go, “Oh, my gosh; I’m watching Mark Twain.” He started that show when he was 18 or 19 as a project, and he’s done it for 60-70 years – That’s astounding. He told me that when he was in the former Czechoslovakia, he completely had a whole difference perspective for the interpretation the audiences there; they wanted a whole, different kind of experience with Mark Twain.
Q: What parts of the world of theater still are mainstays, and what elements have brought adaptations – ones that you had not encountered as a student – but youth today do?
A: I have learned to be a lot more personal, to live on stage, ... so when you watch that guy, he is living in that role. ... I’ve learned that as you become older, that becomes much more important, so that’s that goal. ... Laurence Olivier said something to the effect that acting is acting, but don’t let anybody catch you doing it.
I once told my wife, when I was in a production of “The Odd Couple,” and there was an opening sequence when we’re having a party. I called her up afterward to express that I actually played poker on stage ... and I reached a new place in my work.
Q: Between a stage version and movie of a production, what have you come to see as the biggest differences and requirements for each?
A: In a play, live, it happens every night, and certain things change, and the audience changes your perspective. Audience members are there to witness something; the audience teaches the actor something, and the actor teaches the audience something. ...
In the movies, it’s captured once, and it’s done – and it’ll live forever in the digital realm – and everything is different, because you’re not doing it so much for an audience; you’re doing it for the camera. You have to allow the camera to watch you. ... It’s really a unique and fascinating process. Some people don’t like it; you cannot walk off that stage to hear the thunder of applause. ...
But I admire actors like Gambon and Cox, who have a really solid theatrical core, and and can seemingly do the same things they do on stage on camera.
Steve Palisin
