Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on Dec. 31

▪ “Noon Year’s Eve,” 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Children’s Museum of South Carolina, 2204 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, including crafts and games, a sparkly juice toast and balloon drop at noon. Free with admission: $8 ages 2 and older, otherwise free. 843-946-9469 or cmsckids.org.
▪ “Ocean Reef Explorer and Gyotaku Fish Printing,” geared to children, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. Museum open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ At Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C.: “Season of Light” at noon and 6 p.m., “Earth, Moon & Sun” 1 p.m., “Undiscovered Worlds” 2 p.m., “Seven Wonders” 3 p.m. (half-price admission for this show only), “The Sky Tonight” 4 p.m., and “Laser Holidays” 7 p.m. Per show: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-575-0033 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ New Year’s Eve Bonfire,” noon-5 p.m. – with music by Fat Jack Trio till 4 p.m. – at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5; also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 off admission. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ “Ultimate Polar Bear Plunge for a Cure,” for American Cancer Society , 2 p.m. outside Wyndham SeaWatch Plantation, 151 SeaWatch Drive, off Kings Road, just north of Myrtle Beach. Registration $10 or $20, noon-1:30 p.m. at North Tower pool deck, near tiki bar. 843-692-2011, or email lori.chilton@wyn.com.
▪ “Conway Celebration of Lights,” 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday and 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday, at Marina Drive and Ash Pond Road in downtown Conway, along Elm Street – use Third Avenue exit from U.S. 501 Bypass. $5 per vehicle with 1-7 passengers, $10 with 8-14 guests, $15 with 15-24, and $25 with 25 or more. 843-488-1950 or www.cityofconway.com.
▪ New Year’s Eve “Garden by Candlelight” Pre-Party, 6-9 p.m. for $20 ($15 members) advance only, at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. Also, gardens open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, with admission lasting seven consecutive days: $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ At Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach: Fireworks over lake, 6 p.m. Dinner options include “New Year’s Eve Spectacular” at Greg Norman's Australian Grille, open 4:30 p.m., with party favors and a champagne toast at midnight, and Surfside (formerly Groove Deluxe) performing 8 p.m.-1 a.m. (Reservations at 843-361-0000). 843-272-8349 or www.bflanding.com.
▪ At House of Blues, In Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, and ticketing fees might apply: “New Year’s Eve Dinner & Dance,” 7 p.m. with Tru Sol. Call 843-272-3000 for ticket details; and Corey Smith, with Jacob Powell, 9 p.m., for $22. www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ “A Southern Times Square,” 7 p.m. at The Market Common, in Myrtle Beach, including music by Painted Man and PaperWork, and fireworks at midnight. Free, but bags, large purses and backpacks are prohibited. 843-839-3500 or www.marketcommonmb.com.
▪ “New Year’s Eve Extravaganza,” with Tim Young, and Jesse Jones and Cooter Douglas opening, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach – 7:30 p.m. for $30 or $35, and 10 p.m. for $45 or $50. Also, 8 p.m. Sunday, for $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ “New Year’s Eve with Tyrone Davis,” at Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach –7:45 p.m. for $20 single or $35 pair, and 10:15 p.m., for $22.50/$35. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
▪ At Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach: Fireworks over lake, 8 p.m. Nightclub outings include “Rock-in the New Year,” for ages 21 and older, 10 p.m. -2 a.m. at Hard Rock Cafe, with concert by Black Glass. Plus tax, $30 general admission advance, or $35 day of event (doors open 9:45 p.m. – 843-946-0007, ext. 214, or www.hardrock.com/myrtlebeach); and Celebrations Nitelife’s New Year's Eve Celebration, 7 p.m. for $35 (at 843-444-3500), covering access to Malibu’s Surf Bar, Broadway Louie’s and OZ The Experience. Reach Broadway at 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ “New Year’s Eve on the MarshWalk,” at MarshWalk’s eight eateries, on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, with dinner and beverage specials, and live music; and fireworks at midnight. 843-497-3450 or www.marshwalk.com.
House shows celebrate for evening
Prices vary for each:
▪ “The South’s Grandest Christmas Show,” at Alabama Theatre, on north end of Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, 3 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
▪ Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, at 2904 Fantasy Way – close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway – 6 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday. Price details at 843-236-4635, 800-436-4386, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com/myrtlebeach.aspx.
▪ At GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near Super 8 motel – “A Redneck Christmas Show,” 6 p.m., and “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 8:30 p.m. 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
▪ Dolly Parton’s “Christmas at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show,” at Pirates Voyage, on U.S. 17, near northern junction of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach – 6 p.m. 843-497-9700, 800-433-4401 or piratesvoyage.com.
▪ Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach, through Dec. 31, with tributes to Nat King Cole, Bobby Darin, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, and the Blues Brothers – 7 and 10 p.m. 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
▪ “The Carolina Opry Christmas Special – The Christmas Show of the South,” at Calvin Gilmore Theater, 8901 N. Kings Highway (U.S. 17 Business), at junction of U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach – 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
Skating – on ice and wheels
▪ “New Year’s All Night Skate,” 7 p.m.-7 a.m. at Fun Warehouse Family Fun Center, 2349 Dick Pond Road (S.C. 544), between Socastee and Surfside Beach, a half-mile east of U.S. 17 Bypass. $30, including unlimited skating, skate rental, one game of laser tag, a go-cart race, pizza slice and beverage, and doughnuts in morning. Buy in advance and receive one free game of mini-bowling. 843-748-0302 or funwarehousemb.com.
▪ Public ice skating, in two-hour sessions on a full-size rink, at Florence Civic Center, 3300 W. Radio Drive, at Interstates 95 and 20 – from Myrtle Beach, take U.S. 501 north, onto S.C 576 west, then U.S. 76 west, then right (west) on David McLeod Boulevard – the I-20 spur – for about a mile, then left on West Radio Drive – noon, and 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday; 3, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday; and noon, and 3 and 6 p.m. Monday. $8 ages 13 and older, $6 ages 12 and younger – and skate rental $3. 843-679-9417 or www.florenceciviccenter.com.
▪ Synthetic ice rink, noon-10 p.m. daily through Monday at Broadway at the Beach, on Robert Grissom Parkway, between 21st and 29th avenues North in Myrtle Beach, between both Carmike Cinemas buildings, and across from Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf. $10 admission includes skate rental. 843-750-0580.
Escape for night of pro ice hockey
▪ S.C. Carolina Stingrays, affiliate of Washington Capitals, vs. Florida Everblades (Carolina Hurricanes) from Fort Myers area, in Double-A East Coast Hockey League play, 6:05 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, between International Boulevard and Montague Avenue, off Interstate 526, one exit west of I-26 (843-529-5000 or www.northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com). $11-$29 advance at 800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com, and $5 parking. Team details: 843-744-2248 or stingrayshockey.com.
▪ Fayetteville FireAntz, vs. Macon (Ga.) Mayhem, 7:30 p.m., in Southern Professional Hockey League play, at Crown Center Coliseum, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville, N.C. (910-438-4100 or www.crowncomplexnc.com) $9-$21 at 888-257-6208 or www.capefeartix.com. Team details: 910-321-0123 or www.fireantzhockey.com.
