Step up and out for New Year’s celebrations all weekend

1:09 Highlights of Beach Ball Classic 3-point and slam dunk contest Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:36 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 12.28

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:51 One suspect detained, one at large after incident at Broadway at the Beach

1:47 Jack Leasure returns to the Beach Ball (video)

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday