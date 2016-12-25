Jewell ready to retire again, after 12 1/2 years as Brookgreen’s chief executive

In search of a part-time job after taking an early retirement from 32 years in the retail sector, Bob Jewell had no idea he would end up extending his career in another direction at a National Historic Landmark.
The president and chief executive officer of Brookgreen Gardens since July 2004, Jewell said his time at the historical oasis between Litchfield Beach and Pawleys Island provided him the “best part of my life.” Ready to retire again to close 2016, he’s grateful knowing “I gave this my A-game.”
Remarking about how Brookgreen, in its 85th year, has kept its roots in arts, and changed with age, to continue its mission – which includes promoting education about sculpture, horticulture, and the ecology and history of Lowcountry culture – Jewell shared some special memories and salutes to take home in retirement.
Q: Seeing change and progress through your time overseeing Brookgreen: What has been the most major step forward for the gardens, and what addition or modification – maybe the opening of the otter house? – makes you smile the most?
A: We’ve touched every component of our mission. We’ve enhanced our art and artists as an institution, added a couple of galleries and lots of new sculpture, redesigned some gardens, ... and in the zoo, added some exhibits. ... The major impact, and where have made the most progress, it’s really with the people we have on staff, the volunteers and the culture we have been able to create here. ... It’s that marketing tag: “Ever Changing. Simply amazing!” Since 1931, you can see the institutional change has kept happening. ... We’ve been able to do all these things with relatively small staff and many volunteers, ... because of those people and their engagement with the public.
Q: Of all the performers and special events to grace the gardens with words and music, whether during “Cool Summer Evenings,” “Nights of A Thousand Candles” every December, or another festival, who or what has left the most memorable impression?
A: That’s a tough question. The one that really leaves a major impression on me ... is the evolution of “Nights of A Thousand Candles,” and we have stepped that up every year. Our goal in 2004 was to make this the premier holiday event in the Southeast. Last year, we increased our attendance by 15,000 from 2014, going from 38,000 to 53,000. For this year, we used a ticketing system so people would commit to a date when purchasing their tickets, in the effort to even the crowd out over the nights, vs. having 8,000 on one evening. We’re bringing in people from all over the East Coast, and it not only helps Brookgreen, but the community in general, with generating accommodations tax, and more business for hotels and restaurants.
Q: Each season brings such a different aura across Brookgreen – and a winter walk, through the stillness of the Native Wildlife Zoo, brings its own beauty and soul-stirring experience – so outside of summer, what’s your runner-up, or favorite, season to stroll the gardens?
A: Spring and the fall are my favorites, all because of nature being its most vibrant. With spring, we have all these horticultural presentations that take place, and azaleas and dogwoods blooming. Brookgreen Gardens looks like a rainbow in the spring, and fall is equally beautiful with the changing of the leaves and transformation of the season. If I had to choose one over the other, I would pick the spring ... because there are so many different spots where you can observe and go “Wow!”
Q: What’s the greatest historical tidbit you have learned about the site – maybe about Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, Brookgreen’s founders, or the former rice plantations, or Theodosia Alston Burr – from your tenure there? You have only a couple of hundred years from which to choose ...
A: The Huntingtons are the most amazing. ... They became visionaries. He and she were both artistic, philanthropic, entrepreneurs and compasssionate. They just had to be two of the most remarkable people. ...
Q: Ahead of “Ribbit the Exhibit,” opening April 1, when you walk the zoo, what animal there – such as the marsh tacky horses, night herons, or the Spanish goats – never fails to melt your heart? Seeing wild turkeys anywhere across the gardens, especially on a drive in or out on the long gateway road, always excites me.
A: The river otters, they are such comical little rascals; they’re adorable. ... They’re smart and engaging. People of all ages love them and derive enjoyment from seeing them. ... In the otter exhibit area, it’s fun to see the kids race across, along the glass, and the otters follow them. You know behind that cute little face of each otter is a mischievous little mind.
Q: How many grandchildren now?
A: Four, and our youngest son is getting married in April. Our three children range in age from 31 to 41.
Q: For you the tourist, what gardens elsewhere have you found most enchanting, and what place do you still yearn to finally visit?
A: My wife and I have been lucky; with my previous career in retail, we’ve been to many places, and recently, we saw several gardens in Ireland and England, and we have been to some in South America. There’s a lot domestically for us to see ... and some gardens we have not been to, such as the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis.
Q: Any special things on your calendar in the year ahead, maybe a special wedding anniversary with Toni, or something you had hoped to do when you first retired?
A: With so much happiness in 46 years of marriage, we have a lot of plans. We’ll spend more time with our daughter’s family and their children in Scottsdale, Ariz., and in Santa Barbara, Calif., with our son and his family. ... We might have a trip to Italy in the fall; my wife is Sicilian.
If you visit
WHAT: Brookgreen Gardens
WHERE: On U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park.
OPEN: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily
HOW MUCH: Admission lasts seven consecutive regular days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger.
ALSO:
▪ New Year's Eve “Garden by Candlelight” Pre-Party, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, for $20 ($15 members) advance.
▪ Special exhibits, through Jan. 2: “Holiday Memories of Yesteryear: Nostalgia, Beauty, and Fun,” with electric model trains, and “A Forest Sanctuary,” in horticulture theme.
▪ Other exhibits – “Shine On, Gullah. Shine On.” an exhibit of quilts, fabric collages, and prints by Dorothy Montgomery of Charleston, 12-4:30 p.m. daily, Jan. 9-March 12; and “Life in the American West,” Jan. 28-April 23 – both free with garden admission.
INFORMATON: 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931.or www.brookgreen.org
